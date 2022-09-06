Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Voters can choose constitutional convention in November
If you’re no fan of the Missouri State Constitution, then you’re going to have an opportunity to change it with a vote to call a constitutional convention in November. The state of Missouri holds a vote of the people every 20 years about calling a constitutional convention. The requirement for the statewide vote is the result of a petition in 1921 created by a citizen group called New Constitution Association of Missouri. The group was able to get a constitutional convention on the ballot in August 1921, and included the provision a vote be taken every 20 years on holding a new convention.
Comments / 0