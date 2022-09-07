Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Was the Last of a Dying Breed
Ever since I can remember, the Viper has been my favorite car. Of course, if I were to choose, I would always go for one of the first three generations, but towards the end of its life, the Viper went back to being a very cool-looking, very desirable sports car. And, when talking about the ACR version things get even better. Bring A Trailer has a 2016 Viper ACR, equipped with the Extreme Aero Package, listed for auction, and with the current bid at $120,000 with seven more days left, anything can happen.
Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur
Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
Gridlock Guy: The human toll of our driving errors
Decatur City Church, the place where my wife Momo and I attend, is finishing up a sermon series called, “You’ll Be Glad ...
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Are So Many Police Cars Actually Police SUVs?
You may have noticed how common police SUVs have become. Here are the reasons for the sudden shift. The post Why Are So Many Police Cars Actually Police SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a forgotten mid-size truck by Ford. What exactly is it? The post This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fast Company
Cars need their buttons and knobs back
Car touchscreens are harder to use than physical buttons, knobs, and dial controls, according to rigorous testing by the Swedish car magazine Vi Bilägare. It’s but another piece of evidence in a growing pile, in fact, that you have to wonder why we’re still using touchscreens in cars at all.
The 2022 Ram 1500 Is More Reliable Than the Toyota Tundra
The 2022 Ram 1500 has a higher reliability score than the 2022 Toyota Tundra. See how the Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra stack up. The post The 2022 Ram 1500 Is More Reliable Than the Toyota Tundra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Bigger?
Did Honda's compact SUV just get bigger? Here's what you need to know about the latest CR-V. The post Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Bigger? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Small New SUVs to Seek out and 1 to skip
These 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, Honda HR-V, and Hyundai Kona are small new SUVs recommended by Consumer Reports, but the 2022 Ford EcoSport is worth skipping over. The post 3 Small New SUVs to Seek out and 1 to skip appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Subaru Crosstrek Trim Levels Explained
The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is a great option. But what are the deal with the different trim levels. Here is everything you need to know. The post 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Trim Levels Explained appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Great Honda CR-V Alternatives for Less Than $30,000
The new 2023 CR-V is expected to be a hot seller, but these Honda CR-V alternatives are aiming to steal some sales. The post 5 Great Honda CR-V Alternatives for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Put Ice in Your Washing Machine (and Other Hurricane Preparedness Tips)
Hurricane season brings endless internet hacks and tips to get us ready for potential disasters. September is Disaster Preparedness Month, so what better time to mine the suggestions for gems?. Some preparedness advice is common sense: Stay alert to the news, stay away from windows and evacuate when told to...
Kia Keeps Teasing Us: Photos of the Kia EV9 SUV in Camo
The Kia EV9 SUV is Kia's upcoming electrified large SUV. Here are some photos of the new model testing in camo and they have us excited. Read here to learn more. The post Kia Keeps Teasing Us: Photos of the Kia EV9 SUV in Camo appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Is Ram Upgrading the Tech in Their 2023 Half-Ton Truck Lineup?
Ram gives us more for the lineup of 2023 half-ton trucks. Is there enough added to the 2023 Ram 1500 for you? The post How Is Ram Upgrading the Tech in Their 2023 Half-Ton Truck Lineup? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle
There are quite a few ways you can make your car look more expensive than it really is for less than $100 — sometimes for even less than $20.
2023 Kia Sportage Defeats 2023 Mazda CX-5 in Numerous Ways
In this comparison between two popular compact crossover SUVs, the 2023 Kia Sportage has many advantages over the 2023 Mazda CX-5. The post 2023 Kia Sportage Defeats 2023 Mazda CX-5 in Numerous Ways appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages of 2024 Ford Ranger Over 2023 Maverick
With a complete redesign, the 2024 Ford Ranger is a compelling choice for a pickup truck. In this article, we showcase the advantages that it has over the 2023 Ford Maverick. The post 4 Advantages of 2024 Ford Ranger Over 2023 Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Are Old Ford Rangers Good for Towing?
The Ford Ranger has long been the Blue Oval's mid-size truck. How much can older models tow? The post Are Old Ford Rangers Good for Towing? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012
The best SUVs with the most comfortable right from 10-years-ago are the 2012 Ford Flex, Lexus GX 460, Toyota Highlander, Lincoln Navigator, and the GMC Acadia. The post The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
138K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0