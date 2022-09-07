ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Top Speed

This 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Was the Last of a Dying Breed

Ever since I can remember, the Viper has been my favorite car. Of course, if I were to choose, I would always go for one of the first three generations, but towards the end of its life, the Viper went back to being a very cool-looking, very desirable sports car. And, when talking about the ACR version things get even better. Bring A Trailer has a 2016 Viper ACR, equipped with the Extreme Aero Package, listed for auction, and with the current bid at $120,000 with seven more days left, anything can happen.
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur

Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
CarBuzz.com

The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV

Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Fast Company

Cars need their buttons and knobs back

Car touchscreens are harder to use than physical buttons, knobs, and dial controls, according to rigorous testing by the Swedish car magazine Vi Bilägare. It’s but another piece of evidence in a growing pile, in fact, that you have to wonder why we’re still using touchscreens in cars at all.
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Bigger?

Did Honda's compact SUV just get bigger? Here's what you need to know about the latest CR-V. The post Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Bigger? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

3 Small New SUVs to Seek out and 1 to skip

These 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, Honda HR-V, and Hyundai Kona are small new SUVs recommended by Consumer Reports, but the 2022 Ford EcoSport is worth skipping over. The post 3 Small New SUVs to Seek out and 1 to skip appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Trim Levels Explained

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is a great option. But what are the deal with the different trim levels. Here is everything you need to know. The post 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Trim Levels Explained appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Kia Keeps Teasing Us: Photos of the Kia EV9 SUV in Camo

The Kia EV9 SUV is Kia's upcoming electrified large SUV. Here are some photos of the new model testing in camo and they have us excited. Read here to learn more. The post Kia Keeps Teasing Us: Photos of the Kia EV9 SUV in Camo      appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

4 Advantages of 2024 Ford Ranger Over 2023 Maverick

With a complete redesign, the 2024 Ford Ranger is a compelling choice for a pickup truck. In this article, we showcase the advantages that it has over the 2023 Ford Maverick. The post 4 Advantages of 2024 Ford Ranger Over 2023 Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
