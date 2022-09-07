Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Nominations open for Ashland County Women of Achievement
ASHLAND -- Nominations are still being accepted for Ashland County Women of Achievement class of 2022. Nomination forms may be picked up at the Ashland Public Library, Loudonville Public Library, other local businesses, and on Facebook: Ashland County Ohio Women of Achievement. Application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.
ashlandsource.com
Older adults need to be aware and prevent falls
ASHLAND -- Recognized at the national level, Fall Prevention Awareness Week 2022 is Sept. 18 to 24, with Fall Prevention Awareness Day being the first day of fall, Sept. 22. The Older Adult Behavioral Health Coalition of Ashland County encourages the community to embrace this year’s theme: Strengthening community connections in falls prevention.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Dog Shelter hosting adoption event on Saturday
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Dog Shelter will have an adoption event on Saturday, where “Bullet” and 27 other dogs will be available to those searching for a fur baby. Bullet was found at the end of July, said county dog warden Joe Eggerton on Thursday during an Ashland County commissioners’ meeting.
ashlandsource.com
Week 4: Find your Ashland-area football score here
ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Community Foundation announces Women’s Fund 2022 grants
ASHLAND – Ashland County Community Foundation recently awarded several Women’s Fund Grants to support and empower women in Ashland County. As part of the Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative, this year’s grants were awarded solely in the area of childcare. Five grants were awarded, totaling $16,175.
ashlandsource.com
New Philadelphia escapes Ashland in thin win
New Philadelphia could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashland in a 15-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and second quarters, with no one scoring.
ashlandsource.com
COTC announces President's, Dean's honor roll lists
NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has released the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s Honors List for summer semester 2022 to recognize students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement. Only students who have granted COTC permission to release their names to the public are listed.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland streets to get 'rejuvenated' with $179K of pink liquid
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday approved the spending of $179,314 on a liquid meant to extend the life of newly paved roads. The money will buy 6,210 gallons of Reclamite, what the company calls an “asphalt rejuvenating agent,” that will be spread on portions of 48 roads throughout Ashland.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Police Detective David Scheurer retires
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
whbc.com
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
Driver hits, kills man in Medina County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Guilford Township.
ashlandsource.com
Galion imposes its will on Marion Harding
Galion flexed its muscle and floored Marion Harding 35-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. The first quarter gave Galion a 7-0 lead over Marion Harding.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork trips River Valley in tenacious tussle
Clear Fork could finally catch its breath after a close call against River Valley in a 44-42 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Clear Fork and River Valley fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Hiland roars in front, stays there to upend Mansfield Christian
Hiland broke in front early and tripped Mansfield Christian for a 4-3 win for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 10. Hiland drew first blood by forging a 3-1 margin over Mansfield Christian after the first half.
ashlandsource.com
Centerburg prevails over East Knox
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Centerburg's performance in a 42-7 destruction of East Knox in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 14-0 lead over East Knox.
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight
NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
