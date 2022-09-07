Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
Officer wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire near UNLV campus
A Metro officer was wounded and a suspect was killed when the two exchanged gunfire near the UNLV campus early Saturday morning, police said.
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
Fox5 KVVU
No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide on Forefather Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has homicide units responding to the 7200 block of Forefather Street.
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
Man hit by car dies a month later marking 98th traffic-related death
A man who darted through stopped traffic and was hit by a car in August has died marking the 98th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
Police: Hat, bloody shoes provided DNA evidence in reporter’s killing
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference to discuss the arrest of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in the stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German.
Police: One injured after fight on strip leads to stabbing
Las Vegas Metro police responded to a fight in the area of East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip.
Politician accused of Las Vegas journalist's murder was upset over reporting; his DNA was found at the crime scene, police say
The man accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist was upset over stories the reporter wrote about him, and his DNA was found at the crime scene, authorities said Thursday. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was being held without bail, booked on a charge of open murder, after...
Nevada elected official accused of journalist’s murder could stay in $130K role for months
Rob Telles, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.
47-year-old Las Vegas man dies weeks after being injured in suspected DUI crash
A 47-year-old man died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
KTLA.com
Las Vegas police take county official into custody in connection with journalist’s stabbing death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles into custody on Wednesday, hours after investigators searched his home in connection with Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s stabbing death. Sources told Nexstar’s KLAS in Las Vegas that Telles will be charged with one...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at Jones Boulevard near Badura Avenue near Warm Springs Road. Police stated that the victim involved in the crash was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition. The identity of the motorcyclist was not provided by the Police. The officials have...
Metro police warn against hanging out at ‘The Saddle’ in northeast Las Vegas
Metro police are stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area known as "The Saddle" after increasing reports of violent crime
Investigators sources: DNA from under Las Vegas journalist’s fingernails led to elected official’s arrest for murder
DNA found under investigative journalist Jeff German’s fingernails matched a sample taken from Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles, leading to his arrest Wednesday, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.
news3lv.com
Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Clark County official arrested for open murder in journalist's killing
Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday for open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of local investigative reporter Jeff German.
Fox5 KVVU
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
NBC News
