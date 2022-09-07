ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

NBC News

460K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy