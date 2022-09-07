ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charge All Your Apple Devices Wirelessly in One Place

Surviving in a competitive marketplace isn't easy. There are many ways to make your life easier and give yourself an advantage as an entrepreneur . But one of the most basic is something you probably haven't thought of.

Why are you juggling charging cables so much? Why are you using so many different wires to charge your various devices? With this charging stand , you can give all of your devices a boost while keeping them readily available on your desk or nightstand, without all the cable clutter.

The 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm is a well-designed tool that fits seamlessly in tight spaces. The multifunctional charging stand is beautifully made with touch buttons and Qi wireless charging for all of your Qi-enabled devices. The magnetic charger can charge your iPhone (or other Qi-enabled phones), AirPods (or other Qi-enabled earbuds), and Apple Watch at the same time without any wires needed. It also offers a USB port to give one wired device a charge, too.

Beyond the charging capabilities, it also has an LCD digital clock display that offers up calendar and alarm settings that are controllable with touch-sensitive buttons. That way, you can set up alarms, manage your calendar, and more right on your desk. Plus, the elegant, slim folding design allows you to move it around with ease. Whether you'd like to have it on your desk during the day and nightstand at night or you want to pack it up and bring with you when you're traveling for business, it's versatile enough to meet all of your needs.

Eliminate the clutter and start working a bit more efficiently. Right now, the 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm is available for just $49.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

