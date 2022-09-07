Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
Several road closures scheduled in Bakersfield next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Numerous road closures are scheduled for next week beginning Monday, September 12, according to the City of Bakersfield. Northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed nightly from Monday, Sept. 12 through Sept. 15. The closure will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure is needed for removal of falsework.
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert extended again to Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Friday, Sept. 9. The Flex Alert hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to not use large appliances during that time.
Bakersfield Now
BPD finds body in canal in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department found a dead body last night, Sept. 7, around 7 p.m. in the Stine Canal south of District Blvd. and west of Ashe Road. Kern County Search and Rescue responded and retrieved the body from the water. And the identity of the...
Bakersfield Now
CHP investigating fatal crash in Arvin area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed at least one person northwest of Arvin Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. officers responded to the area of Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard regarding a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan and a pickup truck had collided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Student arrested for bringing fentanyl pills to Chipman Junior High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A student was arrested Friday morning at Chipman Junior High School for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to campus, which caused a school supervisor to overdose per exposure, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 9:05 a.m. officers were called to the...
Bakersfield Now
Sheriff's department investigating 2 bodies found at home on Hwy 119
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating two bodies that were found at a home on Highway 119, east of the I-5 Friday evening. Homicide detectives are on scene investigating. A KCSO official said the deaths are "suspicious." Further details are not available at this...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal I-5 crash
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATED: 9/9/22 (8:23 a.m.) The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger killed on Corpus Road near the I-5 as Maria Guadalupe Escobedo Aguilera, 53, of Lamont. California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Copus Road near the I-5, early Wednesday morning.
Bakersfield Now
3-alarm structure fire breaks out at Fallas Discount Store
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning at Fallas Discount Store on Hughes and White lanes. It's unknown what caused the fire. In Eyewitness News video, firefighters are seen putting out flames in the loading dock, as the fire grew to the main store front.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/8
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Aaron Perlman met with Nick Cullen from the Kern County Animal Shelter, to meet the Pet of the Week, Ladybug. The animal shelter is asking for people to donate peanut butter and treats that stimulate the dog's creativity. If you would like to adopt Ladybug...
Bakersfield Now
Shafter gang member sentenced to 44 years, 4 months in gang shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Shafter gang member received 44 years and four months in prison relating to shooting a man outside of his home in Shafter. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced on Friday on attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and gang-related charges. On Oct. 17,...
Bakersfield Now
Necropsy reveals K9 Hannes died due to heat stroke in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Following a necropsy, it was revealed that K9 Hannes of the Kern County Sheriff's Office died due to heat stroke after an incident in Lamont on Aug. 18, according to the sheriff's office. The results came after Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine...
Bakersfield Now
Hate crime suspect captured on video, spray-painted derogatory words on church: Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department have captured a suspect on surveillance video committing a hate crime against a Methodist African-American church in Delano, the second since July 17. On August 30, Delano PD officers responded to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man indicted, found with illegal handgun at motel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 41-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm relating to a April 2022 incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On April 23, 2022, law enforcement officer were patrolling at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue...
Comments / 0