BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Numerous road closures are scheduled for next week beginning Monday, September 12, according to the City of Bakersfield. Northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed nightly from Monday, Sept. 12 through Sept. 15. The closure will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure is needed for removal of falsework.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO