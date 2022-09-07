Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
Crash involving motorcycles sends 1 to hospital
Crews took one person to the hospital following a crash involving two motorcycles in Lowellville.
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle and motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Car crashes into pole Friday night in Youngstown
A Youngstown road was temporarily blocked after a car crashed into a pole Friday night.
WFMJ.com
Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure
The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
ODOT: Road reopens after crash in Mahoning County
State Route 165 just west of State Route 45 was reopened after a crash Saturday morning.
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.
wbut.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
butlerradio.com
Multiple Vehicles Damaged After Car Goes Into Chili’s Parking Lot
No one was injured but there were a number of cars damaged in a crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on New Castle Road near the entrance to Butler Commons Plaza. 19-year-old Tyler Duncan of Portersville was driving east when...
4 taken to hospital after crash in Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were injured in a crash in Beaver County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Service Church Road in Raccoon Township around 5 a.m. Dispatchers for 911 told Channel 11 that four people were taken to a...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police look for SUV wanted for deadly hit-and-run
Police are looking for an SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash. Investigators were told that a 63-year-old was struck by a gray or dark-colored Range Rover on Indianola Avenue just west of South Avenue Wednesday night. Dispatchers sent out an alert saying that the 2011-2018 Range Rover...
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
Youngstown man shot multiple times Saturday morning
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Youngstown's West Side.
Fox 19
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WFMJ.com
Suspect charged for 2019 rape of minor in North Jackson
A Cincinnati area man has been charged with the rape of a minor in North Jackson. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in August of 2019, a female minor told an employee at Truck World in North Jackson that she had been raped. Troopers say the incident occurred inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound on Bailey Road.
wisr680.com
Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
