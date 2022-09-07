ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Osp#Traffic Accident
wbut.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Multiple Vehicles Damaged After Car Goes Into Chili’s Parking Lot

No one was injured but there were a number of cars damaged in a crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on New Castle Road near the entrance to Butler Commons Plaza. 19-year-old Tyler Duncan of Portersville was driving east when...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police look for SUV wanted for deadly hit-and-run

Police are looking for an SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash. Investigators were told that a 63-year-old was struck by a gray or dark-colored Range Rover on Indianola Avenue just west of South Avenue Wednesday night. Dispatchers sent out an alert saying that the 2011-2018 Range Rover...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect charged for 2019 rape of minor in North Jackson

A Cincinnati area man has been charged with the rape of a minor in North Jackson. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in August of 2019, a female minor told an employee at Truck World in North Jackson that she had been raped. Troopers say the incident occurred inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound on Bailey Road.
NORTH JACKSON, OH
wisr680.com

Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone

A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
GROVE CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy