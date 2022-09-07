Read full article on original website
Related
Biden lays wreath at the Pentagon to mark 9/11
Joe Biden has marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by laying a wreath at the Pentagon.Mr Biden attended the solemn service in steady rain in Washington DC, and is expected to deliver remarks soon after 9am.White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden planned to recognise the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honour the nearly 3,000 people killed that day in his remarks.“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay vigilant to the threat but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn to meet those threats and challenges,” Mr Kirby told the Associated Press.Breaking more to come Read More US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark 9/11 attacksCrises forge Beshear's role as Kentucky's consoler in chiefBiden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
9/11: Ceremonies honor victims of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks
President Joe Biden was set to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in a somber ceremony on a rainy day at the Pentagon on Sunday. In New York City, a moment of silence marked the moment when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. The observances follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year. It came weeks after the chaotic and humbling end of the Afghanistan war that the U.S. launched in response to the attacks.
Life expectancy drops in Washington state and the U.S.
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosWashingtonians' life expectancy dropped by nearly a year from 2019 to 2020, in large part because of COVID-19, according to newly released CDC data.By the numbers: In 2019, infants born in Washington could expect to live an average of 80 years.In 2020, that number fell to 79.2 years. Why it matters: We're still evaluating the toll the pandemic has taken on our health.This is one of many statistics showing the effect hasn't been good. Of note: Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed to the drop in life expectancy, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.Zoom out: The picture was worse across the country as a whole. Nationwide, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020. On top of that, new provisional data released by the CDC shows that U.S. life expectancy fell again from 2020 to 2021. Together, the datasets show U.S. life expectancy at birth dropped 2.7 years over the two years — the largest two-year decline since 1921–1923.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took off for Germany on Sunday, in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch a nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid told his cabinet that "Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
Comments / 0