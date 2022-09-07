Read full article on original website
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: No plans to move forward with marina
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau said the community dock feasibility study is finished, but there are no plan to move forward with the project. According to a release from the city on Friday, September 9, building a marina would require “broader community support,” as well as grants or private investments.
KFVS12
Dexter License Office pledges to improve customer service
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri license office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge. The Dexter License Office recently took the pledge. “We are excited to take this pledge and want to do all we can to help our customers obtain their titles, registrations and licenses in the most convenient way possible,” said Dexter License Office Agent Ray Rowland.
kbsi23.com
Sikeston 9/11 Memorial Walk and Truck Rally remembers fallen first responders
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As more than 10 local emergency service departments made their way down Main Street in Sikeston this morning, they paid tribute to those brave men and women who sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. For some like Sgt. Jerence Dial of the Sikeston Department...
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair using new security measures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day before kept a lot of people busy setting up for the community’s involvement. Christina Crook said, “I love seeing kids, and the people and just all the smiles and the wonderful weather.”
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
republicmonitor.com
Perry County to consolidate voting precincts
Voters in western Perry County will utilize a new polling location beginning with the November 8 General Election. The Perry County Clerk and Election Authority is combining the precincts located in the St Marys township which include individuals who previously cast their ballots in Silver Lake or Yount. The new voting location, known as the Lake Perry Office, is the brown building located outside the entrance of the gated community. The address is 14901 Highway T.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police release parking plan for SEMO Dist. Fair, parade
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they are working to keep traffic moving smoothly in the Arena Park area during the SEMO District Fair. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, “no parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9. They will be enforced starting Saturday at 6 a.m.
kbsi23.com
One City starting first work-life classes in Sikeston
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For the first time ever, One City is offering work-life classes in Sikeston, Missouri with the goal of helping more people enter the workforce. Over the last 4 years, One City has held 15 work-life sessions for members of the community looking to improve their jobs skills.
kbsi23.com
Rend Lake celebrates 50th anniversary
BENTON, Ill. (KBSI) – Rend Lake celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday. After a ceremony in the morning, the celebration continued at the Rend Lake Visitor Center in the afternoon and evening. Visitors could feed and pet a variety of animals, visit any of the food trucks in the Visitor...
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
wsiu.org
A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses
A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
dailyegyptian.com
Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus
A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
KFVS12
Crash closes Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
A Winston, Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Labor Day. 4th superload to move along I-24 eastbound from 45-65 mile markers. The fourth of six superload trips will move down Interstate 24 eastbound from the 45 to the 65 mile marker on Monday morning, September 5.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
westkentuckystar.com
Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
KMOV
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri school district is grieving the loss of one of their bus drivers following a crash on Route K on Tuesday morning, September 6. According to the Perry County School District 32, 72-year-old James Kennedy died in the crash. They said he had...
Kait 8
Quick pit stop leaves woman in tears
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A quick stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store ended with a woman in tears. The woman, who has not been identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at Munch-N-Pump 53 Package, 1316 Highway 53. While there, according to...
