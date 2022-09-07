Voters in western Perry County will utilize a new polling location beginning with the November 8 General Election. The Perry County Clerk and Election Authority is combining the precincts located in the St Marys township which include individuals who previously cast their ballots in Silver Lake or Yount. The new voting location, known as the Lake Perry Office, is the brown building located outside the entrance of the gated community. The address is 14901 Highway T.

PERRY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO