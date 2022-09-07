ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Daily Princetonian

So we’re still pretending tuition is necessary?

Earlier this morning, University President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 announced an enormous increase in student financial aid. Increasing student aid is one of the better uses of the University’s recent financial gains, second only to expanding the student body (which Princeton is also doing). But increasing aid is not enough — Princeton needs to take steps to drastically reduce its sticker price, if not eliminate tuition altogether. Tuition is completely unnecessary to university finances and by keeping its sticker price high, Princeton contributes to tuition inflation across the country where aid is not so plentiful.
Daily Princetonian

Q&A with Zach Sutton of Hippo Campus, 2022 fall Lawnparties headliner

On Sept. 11, Princeton’s Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Social Committee will host indie rock band Hippo Campus as the headliner for fall Lawnparties. The Daily Princetonian sat down with Zach Sutton, the group’s lead bass player, to discuss the band’s history, life as a musician, and what students can expect for Sunday’s performance.
Daily Princetonian

Drew Somerville

Princeton to eliminate student contribution, cover entire cost for families making up to $100k. Beginning in Fall 2023, most families making up to $100,000 will pay nothing for students to attend. Additionally, the student contribution requirement of financial aid packages will be eliminated. COVID-19 testing optional, boosters not required: Princeton...
Daily Princetonian

New University orientation event on free speech garners mixed reaction among first-years

As part of the University’s series of required orientation programming for first-year students, the Class of 2026 participated in one new event, “Free Expression at Princeton,” which featured an address from President Christopher Eisgruber ’83, as well as student speakers Hannah Kapoor ’23, Vice President of the Undergraduate Student Government, and Myles McKnight ’23, the president of Princeton Open Campus Coalition (POCC).
Daily Princetonian

Before the bubble bursts

How does one come to love this school? It’s a question that’s recently been on my mind. I couldn’t avoid it at Reunions, with the passion of the alumni in attendance on display no matter where I turned. I couldn’t avoid it as I returned from my summer program, feeling the stress of a semester at this school slowly creeping back up into my jaw. I couldn’t avoid it as I moved in for my final year at this school, filled with dread for the goodbyes lying ahead.
