Earlier this morning, University President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 announced an enormous increase in student financial aid. Increasing student aid is one of the better uses of the University’s recent financial gains, second only to expanding the student body (which Princeton is also doing). But increasing aid is not enough — Princeton needs to take steps to drastically reduce its sticker price, if not eliminate tuition altogether. Tuition is completely unnecessary to university finances and by keeping its sticker price high, Princeton contributes to tuition inflation across the country where aid is not so plentiful.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO