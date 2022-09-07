Read full article on original website
Mama4paws
4d ago
I don't care about the excuses. It is past the time to get together and do something about. Stop bickering among each other. Too late to play the blame game. Just a few years back to present there lies the ignored signs. Get Jackson and the people good clean water.,
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'Insider
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
fox40jackson.com
Capital city leaders allocate remaining ARPA funds to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – More money could be on the way to shore up Jackson’s crumbling water system. Jackson city leaders voted unanimously to allocate federal dollars not already spent to repairs and improvement to the crippling water system. Thursday’s Special Jackson City Council meeting focused on using...
fox40jackson.com
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mary Carter has been ousted as deputy director of water operations for the city of Jackson, she confirmed with WLBT. Carter, who had been with the city for eight years, says she was fired for not participating “in the emergency thing.”. State and federal...
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
Model built of Yazoo Backwater Pump Project
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the U.S.Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) developed a 1:17.62 physical scale model of the Yazoo Backwater Pump project. Officials said the model will be used to accurately answer questions and challenges needed during the design and plan development. It […]
WLBT
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
WAPT
Feds meet with governor, mayor to get everyone on same page to fix Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson Wednesday touring the city's water treatment plant and meeting with state, local and Congressional leaders. Regan was not only taking a closer look at the city's water crisis, but seemingly trying to make sure the state and city are on the same page in making repairs.
fox40jackson.com
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says
The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
WAPT
All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant
JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
Crews work to get raw water pump back in service
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders announced that crews are working to get a raw water pump back in service at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, September 10. Repaired raw water pump #4 arrived at the plant. It was placed back on the pump platform by crane. Now, crews will work […]
fox40jackson.com
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
Dark Brown Water Seen Coming From Faucet in Jackson Mississippi [VIDEO]
The water crisis continues in Jackson, Mississippi. A video circulating on social media shows dark brown water pouring out of someone's faucet in Jackson, Mississippi. The city continues to work on its water system after its failure to supply adequate water to those who Jackson. The city has advised citizens...
WLBT
Roll-Off Dumpster Day scheduled for Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson scheduled its Roll-Off Dumpster Day for residents on Saturday. In a press release, the city says residents will be able to bring all household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal to the Old Pepsi Building located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
njurbannews.com
Megachurch leads massive effort to get bottled water to residents of Jackson, Miss.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announced a partnership that will provide thousands in Jackson, Mississippi with bottled water. Amid a lingering water crisis that has impacted families and businesses for weeks, Bryant has partnered with Life Beyond Water and others to send 25 tractor trailers of bottled water set to arrive Sept.
WLBT
JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
