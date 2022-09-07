ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
RHIT to unveil new $1 million scoreboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new scoreboard coming to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be ranked as the third largest among Division III stadiums. The $1 million gift is from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife, Cindy. The scoreboard will be unveiled during the Fightin’ Engineers’ first home football game, September 10, and dedicated during a special ceremony on Homecoming, October 8.
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from...
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
