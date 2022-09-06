Column: NFL's next Super Bowl-winning QB will need luck, not just skill

As millions of self-deluded Americans try to figure out which NFL teams and players to bet on or against, starting Thursday night in Inglewood when the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams usher in the 2022 season, here's betting that our wager-mad populace has overlooked a historical reality worth considering.

We're talking luck, or one of its cousins — unpredictability, weirdness, karma-bending intervention or the football gods' sense of humor.

What should alert folks betting is bonkers is the football itself. Go ahead, predict how it'll bounce. We've seen it squirt away from football players who could catch a ping pong ball in a hurricane. We've seen it doink off — and over — a crossbar or back onto the field.

Come February, you won’t hear much about luck at the Super Bowl trophy ceremony. NFL media will wax about the winning quarterback's brilliance and precision. We’ll hear, deservedly, about why our triumphant QB either augmented his Hall of Fame career or secured himself a future bronze bust.

But the quarterback will know there's more to it. They all understand the margins are thinner than a blade of grass.

Perhaps in the journey to come, the difference between Justin Herbert and Tom Brady will be the randomness of how a football reacts when it's tipped — see, The Immaculate Reception and Terry Bradshaw grinning — or when it bounces — see, Cleveland Browns fans agonizing, after the Denver Broncos recovered all five fumbles with a Super Bowl on the line.

In the quest soon to unfold, the fates of Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson could hinge on a coin flip. Or, as the Rams discovered last year, one AFC player's fallout with his team could be an NFC quarterback's reward.

As any of the abnormally high number of Super Bowl candidates in this year’s quarterback class would tell you (while crossing fingers behind their backs), behind every Super Bowl champion is a smattering of good luck.

Aaron “But He’s Only Been To One Super Bowl” Rodgers, for example, could cite turnover luck, blended with ample resilience and skill, when explaining his lone Super Bowl season.

Minus a Packers defense that took the ball away seemingly at a whim — six takeaways in one game and 11 in the final three contests — Rodgers' playmaking wouldn’t have been enough that winter. That’s not to slight the skill of those Packers. In the Super Bowl XLV victory, for example, longtime San Diego resident Kenny Pickett, a lineman, made an astute read and verbal connection with teammate Clay Matthews Jr. They created a pivotal fumble, stemming a late comeback.

A fortunate bounce on the Dallas stadium carpet — not something any defender or running back can control — enabled the recovery. The unpredictability of bounces and tips are a significant factor in the wide variance in franchises' turnover totals on defense and offense from year to year, according to statisticians.

A coin flip’s outcome can play an outsized role, too, in Super Bowl fortunes.

Just ask Josh Allen, who led the Buffalo Bills to a go-ahead touchdown last January with 13 seconds left, capping one of the better quarterback performances in the history of the Super Bowl tournament.

Instead of celebrating the victory, Allen saw the Chiefs rally to tie the game and win it in overtime without Allen ever touching the football.

The coin flip before overtime determined which team would get the ball.

Allen had won all nine coin flips that year.

This time, the coin went against him, and Patrick Mahomes promptly drove the Chiefs to the winning touchdown. (In response, NFL rulemakers changed the overtime rule for this winter's playoff games; both teams will get the ball at least once, although the old rule will apply to the regular season.)

The quarterback who went on to win last winter's Super Bowl appreciated good luck's importance, and not only because the Los Angeles Rams rescued him from the Detroit Lions by trading for him.

A gift that would’ve made a leprechaun dance, Matthew Stafford and his Rams teammates saw receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fall into their laps last November, thanks to another unhappy chapter in Browns history.

The Browns and Beckham had become disenchanted with each other. Unable to work things out, the Browns allowed Beckham to become a free agent with two months left in the season.

Smartly, he signed with the Rams, meaning that Los Angeles, without having to part with draft picks or put a dent in its salary cap, got a 29-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler hungry to reach his first Super Bowl. What's more, Beckham was on the cusp of free agency, whetting his appetite.

No sooner than the Rams signed Beckham, their No. 2 receiver, Robert Woods, sustained a season-ending injury.

Beckham, rounding into form in his comeback from knee surgery, more than offset Woods' considerable absence. Reprising his peak form from years earlier, Beckham played a big role in L.A. winning the NFC West race, advancing to the Super Bowl and building a first-half lead before succumbing to his own knee injury.

In the journey ahead, blessed are the quarterbacks who find themselves in the happy nexus of the right time and the right place. Pro tip: there's no telling who it'll be.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .