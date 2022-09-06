ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Downtown San Diego homeless population hits record high

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbHeS_0hknfpzT00
In June, Sonia Soto drags a mattress across Commercial Street after she and others were caught off guard by a cleanup crew. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A monthly count of homeless people living without shelter in downtown San Diego reached a record high of 1,609 in August, reports the Downtown San Diego Partnership. It is the largest number in the 10 years the organization has been conducting the count.

The downtown homeless population has been around 1,400 since January, and 2022 already has the highest average monthly count of any year since it began in 2012, when the average was 582.

Counts are conducted the last Thursday of each month between midnight and 5 a.m. by the partnership, a nonprofit that describes itself as an advocate for downtown's economic prosperity and cultural vitality.

“The need in downtown is great and it doesn’t take reading this monthly report to know this is true,” Downtown San Diego Partnership President and CEO Betsy Brennan said in a press release. “Every week, we are working with unhoused clients directly to learn about their needs and we hear about the experiences of residents, business owners, and our workforce and the suffering they’re witnessing on our streets and sidewalks.”

The partnership has called for expanded shelter capacity, more non-congregate shelter options and increased outreach to homeless people.

"This is entirely heartbreaking and unacceptable," Lucky Duck Foundation Executive Director Drew Moser said in an email. "These numbers represent an all-time high in the 10 years the Downtown Partnership has done a monthly count of homelessness. This is further evidence of the urgent need to add readily available beds and other critical services and strategies to help people find a bright and immediate pathway off the street.

"While we remain poised and committed to supporting high-impact, cost-effective and tangible programs, we call on our elected leaders to do the same," Moser added.

The foundation has pushed city officials to open more shelters and provided funding for one of three large tents that the city of San Diego has used for shelters. Veterans Village of San Diego began operating a shelter in the Lucky Duck tent in late 2017 but stopped its program in 2020.

The tent was offered to Chula Vista that May, but city officials there changed direction later that year and returned the tent, which since has been moved behind the County Health and Human Services Complex and the Psychiatric Hospital of San Diego County on Rosecrans Street.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the 125-bed bridge shelter was held in May, with an expectation of it opening in July. The shelter still has not opened.

The count covers several areas of downtown San Diego, and the largest population of homeless people in August was found in East Village. About 790 people were on sidewalks, vehicles and tents. Within the southeast section of East Village, which includes large encampments along Imperial Avenue and Commercial Street, 492 people were counted.

The partnership counts 1.75 people for each tent and 2.03 people for each vehicle.

The methodology of the count has changed a couple times over the years and the area counted expanded in April 2021 .

Adding an additional area to the count increased the total, but not enough to account for the new record high. If the 324 people counted in the area in August were not included, the monthly count still would be the highest on record under the partnership's current methodology.

An annual count of homeless people conducted by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness in February found 4,106 people living without shelter countywide, with 2,494 within the city of San Diego. Including people in shelters, the county's total homeless population was 8,427, a 10 percent increase over the most recent previous count from 2020.

"This increase doesn’t come as a surprise from the data we collect every day and what outreach teams are seeing and reporting,” said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on the Homelessness. “We are seeing too many people experiencing homelessness for the first time and many in their later years, too many families, and far too many suffering from multiple health needs."

Kohler said cost-of-living and rental increases are affecting more people living paycheck to paycheck, and the task force is applying for an unprecedented amount of federal and state funds to address people living without shelter.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell said he is seeing more people living without shelter, and not just in downtown San Diego.

"Balboa Park, Barrio Logan, Chicano Park, Little Italy, " he said. "It's just unbelievable. It's everywhere. Now when I go to a store, I find myself giving drinks to homeless people in the parking lot who are just walking through. And I've never run into this many new people. It's everyday. I think it's just more people becoming homeless because of inflation, housing costs, just everything."

Dave Rolland, deputy director of communications for San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, said the record-high count should be taken with a grain of salt because getting a precise number is extremely challenging.

"What is not in dispute, however, is that homelessness continues to be an extremely difficult challenge, not only in San Diego, but throughout California and across the country," he wrote in an email. "Addressing homelessness continues to be Mayor Gloria’s top priority, and since he took office, he has been pursuing a comprehensive strategy focused on street outreach, expanding shelter options and building more affordable housing."

Shelter capacity has expanded by about 25 percent under Gloria, Rolland said, adding that the new shelter in the Midway District should open soon.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 51

summer92101
4d ago

the homeless are given free reign over downtown, parks, neighborhoods and the waterfront. of course the numbers will climb like a beacon. we are becoming another skid row city. shameful

Reply(5)
17
ForWard
4d ago

Not all homeless people are also jobless. I have coworkers who are homeless because they can no longer afford a place to live.

Reply
8
Kitty
3d ago

Lord we beg of you to hear our prayers for the homeless send a breakthrough Lord it really is a scary thing to be on the edge of homelessness and when you become homeless no one gives you respect, you get look down at all the time it probably makes you only feel worse, you think homelessness is just living in a tent, your whole life gets turned upside down the mental stress is to the roof or to the sky, it's way more than a tent or cardboard have some compassion people, I'm not homeless but I put myself in their place and what you have to go through it's probably horrible

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Killing at El Cajon nursing home

The killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. In other news, how San Diegans are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown San Diego#Homelessness#Affordable Housing
KPBS

Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego

The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS 8

11 arrested, 51 cited during Sideshow Takeovers on San Diego streets

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day weekend during "sideshow takeover" events in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, September 3, police officials were made aware of a planned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County

The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy