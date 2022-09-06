Downtown San Diego homeless population hits record high

In June, Sonia Soto drags a mattress across Commercial Street after she and others were caught off guard by a cleanup crew. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A monthly count of homeless people living without shelter in downtown San Diego reached a record high of 1,609 in August, reports the Downtown San Diego Partnership. It is the largest number in the 10 years the organization has been conducting the count.

The downtown homeless population has been around 1,400 since January, and 2022 already has the highest average monthly count of any year since it began in 2012, when the average was 582.

Counts are conducted the last Thursday of each month between midnight and 5 a.m. by the partnership, a nonprofit that describes itself as an advocate for downtown's economic prosperity and cultural vitality.

“The need in downtown is great and it doesn’t take reading this monthly report to know this is true,” Downtown San Diego Partnership President and CEO Betsy Brennan said in a press release. “Every week, we are working with unhoused clients directly to learn about their needs and we hear about the experiences of residents, business owners, and our workforce and the suffering they’re witnessing on our streets and sidewalks.”

The partnership has called for expanded shelter capacity, more non-congregate shelter options and increased outreach to homeless people.

"This is entirely heartbreaking and unacceptable," Lucky Duck Foundation Executive Director Drew Moser said in an email. "These numbers represent an all-time high in the 10 years the Downtown Partnership has done a monthly count of homelessness. This is further evidence of the urgent need to add readily available beds and other critical services and strategies to help people find a bright and immediate pathway off the street.

"While we remain poised and committed to supporting high-impact, cost-effective and tangible programs, we call on our elected leaders to do the same," Moser added.

The foundation has pushed city officials to open more shelters and provided funding for one of three large tents that the city of San Diego has used for shelters. Veterans Village of San Diego began operating a shelter in the Lucky Duck tent in late 2017 but stopped its program in 2020.

The tent was offered to Chula Vista that May, but city officials there changed direction later that year and returned the tent, which since has been moved behind the County Health and Human Services Complex and the Psychiatric Hospital of San Diego County on Rosecrans Street.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the 125-bed bridge shelter was held in May, with an expectation of it opening in July. The shelter still has not opened.

The count covers several areas of downtown San Diego, and the largest population of homeless people in August was found in East Village. About 790 people were on sidewalks, vehicles and tents. Within the southeast section of East Village, which includes large encampments along Imperial Avenue and Commercial Street, 492 people were counted.

The partnership counts 1.75 people for each tent and 2.03 people for each vehicle.

The methodology of the count has changed a couple times over the years and the area counted expanded in April 2021 .

Adding an additional area to the count increased the total, but not enough to account for the new record high. If the 324 people counted in the area in August were not included, the monthly count still would be the highest on record under the partnership's current methodology.

An annual count of homeless people conducted by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness in February found 4,106 people living without shelter countywide, with 2,494 within the city of San Diego. Including people in shelters, the county's total homeless population was 8,427, a 10 percent increase over the most recent previous count from 2020.

"This increase doesn’t come as a surprise from the data we collect every day and what outreach teams are seeing and reporting,” said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on the Homelessness. “We are seeing too many people experiencing homelessness for the first time and many in their later years, too many families, and far too many suffering from multiple health needs."

Kohler said cost-of-living and rental increases are affecting more people living paycheck to paycheck, and the task force is applying for an unprecedented amount of federal and state funds to address people living without shelter.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell said he is seeing more people living without shelter, and not just in downtown San Diego.

"Balboa Park, Barrio Logan, Chicano Park, Little Italy, " he said. "It's just unbelievable. It's everywhere. Now when I go to a store, I find myself giving drinks to homeless people in the parking lot who are just walking through. And I've never run into this many new people. It's everyday. I think it's just more people becoming homeless because of inflation, housing costs, just everything."

Dave Rolland, deputy director of communications for San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, said the record-high count should be taken with a grain of salt because getting a precise number is extremely challenging.

"What is not in dispute, however, is that homelessness continues to be an extremely difficult challenge, not only in San Diego, but throughout California and across the country," he wrote in an email. "Addressing homelessness continues to be Mayor Gloria’s top priority, and since he took office, he has been pursuing a comprehensive strategy focused on street outreach, expanding shelter options and building more affordable housing."

Shelter capacity has expanded by about 25 percent under Gloria, Rolland said, adding that the new shelter in the Midway District should open soon.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .