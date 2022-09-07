'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom

mega

Jennette McCurdy is providing major evidence to back up her immense hatred toward her abusive mother.

In a preview of Facebook Watch's show Red Table Talk , the former Nickelodeon star — who published her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, last month — revealed an aggressive email from her mother, Debbie McCurdy , who died from cancer back in 2013.

In a minute-long clip of McCurdy’s upcoming conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith , Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield , the 30-year-old read aloud a disturbing email her mother once sent her.

“I am so disappointed in you,” the message began. “You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little... sl*t, a floozy, all used up.”

McCurdy emphasized how her mother's insults were typed in "all caps," before revealing the full email was included in her book.

The New York Times best-selling author went on to read even more horrifying quotes from her deceased mother. While slamming McCurdy for being a “conniving, evil... liar,” her mom shared harsh judgements regarding the iCarly alum's physical appearance.

“You look pudgier, too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt," the email continued. "Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this,” said her mother in reference to a romance McCurdy was involved in.

The traumatizing message to her daughter concluded with a question of where her "good little girl" had gone. “Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you.”

The email ended only after one last message: "P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.”

The talk show hosts were left in utter disbelief, though McCurdy couldn't help but laugh while stating, "the P.S. gets me," in regard to her mother's not-so-nice last words.

The Sam and Cat alum recently came forward to publicly discuss her terribly abusive past growing up in the spotlight. Using her shocking memoir, McCurdy detailed her traumatizing career as a child actress and her tumultuous relationship with her remorseless mother.

People exclusively received a preview of McCurdy’s Real Table Talk appearance.