ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtUHX_0hknfjwL00
mega

Jennette McCurdy is providing major evidence to back up her immense hatred toward her abusive mother.

In a preview of Facebook Watch's show Red Table Talk , the former Nickelodeon star — who published her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, last month — revealed an aggressive email from her mother, Debbie McCurdy , who died from cancer back in 2013.

In a minute-long clip of McCurdy’s upcoming conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith , Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield , the 30-year-old read aloud a disturbing email her mother once sent her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udOL8_0hknfjwL00
mega

“I am so disappointed in you,” the message began. “You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little... sl*t, a floozy, all used up.”

'SICKELODEON': 'ZOEY 101' ALUM ALEXA NIKOLAS PROTESTS 'TRAUMATIC' NICKELODEON WORK EXPERIENCE

McCurdy emphasized how her mother's insults were typed in "all caps," before revealing the full email was included in her book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTqMt_0hknfjwL00
mega

The New York Times best-selling author went on to read even more horrifying quotes from her deceased mother. While slamming McCurdy for being a “conniving, evil... liar,” her mom shared harsh judgements regarding the iCarly alum's physical appearance.

BETHENNY FRANKEL APPEARS CARE-FREE AFTER BACKING SPENCER PRATT & BASHING LISA KUDROW

“You look pudgier, too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt," the email continued. "Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this,” said her mother in reference to a romance McCurdy was involved in.

The traumatizing message to her daughter concluded with a question of where her "good little girl" had gone. “Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKS2b_0hknfjwL00
mega

The email ended only after one last message: "P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.”

The talk show hosts were left in utter disbelief, though McCurdy couldn't help but laugh while stating, "the P.S. gets me," in regard to her mother's not-so-nice last words.

The Sam and Cat alum recently came forward to publicly discuss her terribly abusive past growing up in the spotlight. Using her shocking memoir, McCurdy detailed her traumatizing career as a child actress and her tumultuous relationship with her remorseless mother.

People exclusively received a preview of McCurdy’s Real Table Talk appearance.

Comments / 85

Diane Lanigan Kelser
4d ago

It's sad and some people struggle to believe it, but there are some really hateful and overly and/or bizarrely controlling parents out there. I hope that she feels whole as a person, and can move on now from that cantankerous woman. Can't pick your parents.

Reply(15)
44
Janee Smith-Davis
3d ago

some of us had AWFUL abusive parents... anyone who didn't is lucky, and I struggle to empathize with those who slam anyone for speaking to that abuse

Reply
32
FosterKidsMatter❤️
3d ago

You know, there are a lot of Joan Crawfords out there. Sad. It pains me, as a mother, to hear children say they hate their mother. Ouch!! 🥲🥲 But, everyone’s story is different.

Reply
15
Related
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Alexa Nikolas
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Bethenny Frankel
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway

Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ding Dong#P S#Icarly#Facebook Watch#Sickelodeon#Traumatic#The New York Times#Care Free
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'The morning after I gave birth I felt like my whole life had started over': Jennifer Lawrence confirms her baby's gender and name in a rare candid interview - and says she has fallen in love with motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about her new role in life, after becoming a mother to her son in February. In a new interview with the October issue of Vogue Magazine, the actress speaks for the first time about motherhood and confirms the gender of her first child as well as his name, Cy.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jennette McCurdy Gets Emotional While Discussing Forgiving Her Mother on Red Table Talk

Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy has taken it to the Red Table. The author of I'm Glad My Mom Died, which detailed the years of physical and mental abuse Jennette allegedly suffered at the hands of her late mother, explained how she's been able to move on in this sneak peek of the Sept. 7 premiere of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: ‘I Will Always Cherish’ Our Time

Speaking out. Jennifer Flavin confirmed her split from Sylvester Stallone after news broke that she filed for divorce earlier this month. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the 54-year-old model told People in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

113K+
Followers
3K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy