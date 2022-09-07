Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
KMAland Volleyball (9/10): Impressive tournament showings for Missouri Valley, Riverside
(KMAland) -- Riverside emerged victorious in Griswold while Missouri Valley did the same in Shenandoah on Saturday. Missouri Valley won the tournament after a 4-0 day while Lenox Lenox went 2-2, but managed a second-place finish in bracket play. Shenandoah won their pool and ultimately took third after a 3-1 performance. Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Panorama finished fourth, fifth and sixth with respective records of 1-3, 1-2 and 0-3.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 3
(KMAland) -- The football season is round into the third week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 3 (9/9): West Harrison wins thriller, F-M shuts out Audubon
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex knocked off East Union, West Harrison won a thriller, Southeast Warren kept rolling, Fremont-Mills shut out Audubon and more from KMAland Iowa 8-Player in Week 3. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. Lenox 38 Bedford 27. Find the complete recap from the outstanding Lenox win over Bedford at KMA’s...
IGHSAU VB Rankings (9/8): Sidney, ACA move up 2
(KMAland) -- Sidney and Ankeny Christian were movers in the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Eagles and Cowgirls both moved up to spots in Class 1A. Ankeny Christian is now third while Sidney is seventh. Stanton, Missouri Valley, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis...
KMAland Softball (9/10): Worth County, Auburn, North Andrew grab wins
(KMAland) -- Mother Nature impacted Saturday’s KMAland softball slate, but Worth County, Auburn and North Andrew managed to record wins. Kynah Steele had two hits, tripled and drove in one run for Worth County while Ali Brown had a double and drove in two. Autumn Cousatte and Brooklyn Richardson had two knocks each, and ZeAnna Gladstone contributed a double, one run scored and one RBI. Hailey Adwell had one hit and scored one run.
KMAland Girls XC (9/8): Sonderman leads Harlan's dominance in Audubon
(KMAland) – Harlan had a dominant performance behind Lindsey Sonderman's individual title in Audubon to highlight Thursday’s KMAland girls cross country action. Kuemper Catholic’s Marie Dea cracked the medal stand with a sixth-place performance in 20:20.22. Dea’s medal led Kuemper to an 11th-place finish in the team scores.
Fresh off first win, Johnson County Central growing mindset, confidence
(Tecumseh) -- The Johnson County Central football team is gaining confidence and carrying the right mindset into a week three matchup with Lourdes Central Catholic. The Thunderbirds opened their year with a loss to Mead but bounced back last week with a 24-14 win over Conestoga to move to 1-1.
Talking With Tom (Week 3): Lewis Central & Fremont-Mills
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom made stops in Council Bluffs and Tabor. The ole ball coach caught up with Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad and Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster. Lewis Central travels to Norwalk tonight while Fremont-Mills hosts Audubon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your...
Football: AHSTW at Southwest Valley
There's a pivotal Class A District 7 bout in Corning tonight. Nick Stavas and Cody Konecne have the call.
Stellar defense, late game surge from Henson leads Atlantic to shutout win over Shen
(Atlantic) -- After a tough two weeks to open the season, in a defensive battle, Atlantic emerged victorious 26-0 over Shenandoah Friday. It may not have been the prettiest win, but the Atlantic Trojans (1-2) picked up their first win of the season over the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-1) after a superb defensive effort that saw the Trojans force -42 rushing yards for the Mustangs -- including sacks.
Sternberg brothers, stifling defense leads AHSTW to shutout win over Southwest Valley
(Corning) -- A dominant effort in every facet of the game and the Sternberg Brothers, Inc., led AHSTW (3-0, 2-0) to a 28-0 victory over Southwest Valley (2-1, 1-1) Friday. Big stops on defense, big plays on offense and commanding special teams propelled the Vikings to remain unbeaten on the season.
Palmyra expects 'track meet' with Elmwood-Murdock on Friday
(Palmyra) -- A shootout may be in the offing this Friday night when Palmyra and Elmwood-Murdock match up in a KMAland Nebraska 8-Player matchup. The two teams are both 2-0 and have scored no less than 51 points in their four combined games this season. “It’s going to be a...
Underwood posts impressive sweep of Tri-Center
(Underwood) -- Underwood volleyball continues to put a tough opening weekend behind them. The Eagles (5-7, 1-0) rolled to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 Western Iowa Conference win over Tri-Center (6-7, 0-1) on Thursday. The Eagles used late-set runs to win the opening two frames and cruised behind a 13-0 run...
Hard work paying off for CAM volleyball
(Anita) -- The CAM volleyball squad has carried a hard-working mentality to a 7-3 start. The Cougars have satisfied Coach Jenna Maiers with wins over AHSTW. Denison-Schleswig, East Union, Ogden, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Madrid and Paton-Churdan. CAM has won five of their last six matches, highlighted by a 4-1 outing at the Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament.
Old School Academy aiding several talented KMAlanders
(Council Bluffs) -- Old School Academy owner Matt Minahan joined Thursday's Upon Further Review to talk about his baseball and softball training center, which has helped several KMAland stars. Old School Academy is a baseball/softball training center in Council Bluffs. As you might expect from its namesake, the building is...
Inclement weather limits 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon
(Shenandoah) -- Despite inclement weather forcing the cancellation of two races, the 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon was held Saturday in Shenandoah. After the start of the marathon and relay races, lighting in the area of the course forced organizers to cancel the two events. But, the half marathon...
David M. Chambers, Jr, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Iowa Veterans Cemetery - 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Iowa Veterans Cemetery Columbarium - 11 AM, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with military honors. Notes:David passed away on Wednesday, September...
Roxanne Rochester, 61 of Glenwood, IA
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Shen Patriots Day ceremony stirs memories
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents once again paused Friday afternoon to remember a dark day in history. Shenandoah High School trumpeters played "Taps" at the end of the traditional Patriots Day ceremony in Bogart Park. A host of local officials participated in the ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of a hijacked jetliner near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen was among the ceremony's speakers. McQueen says residents attend the ceremony each year for many reasons.
