Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives
Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
Nearly 50 years later, Bucs fans finally get their golden age of offense
TAMPA — The rumor started in 1976. Around the third quarter of the opening game, if I recall. It persisted throughout that season, and then the next. It ebbed in the ‘80s, vanished in the ‘90s and briefly returned in the ‘00s. Today, more than 40...
NFL MVP Odds 2022: Josh Allen Moves to +500 Betting Favorite After Win over Rams
If you want to place a bet on Josh Allen being named NFL MVP this season, do it now. After an impressive performance in a 31-10 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, the Buffalo Bills quarterback's odds jumped from +650 to +500 ($100 bet wins $500), per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
There aren't typically a ton of injury situations to monitor at the beginning of the NFL season. Assuming a team got through training camp and the preseason relatively healthy, they're likely heading into Week 1 at close to full strength. But there will be some players missing openers because of...
Buying or Selling NFL's Biggest Stars Returning From Injury in 2022
Every season, the return of injured stars is one of the most anticipated parts of the NFL's opening week. Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry headline the group in 2022. Quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Michael Thomas are among the other big-name talents stepping back onto the field.
Predicting Every NFL Team's Most Surprising Star of the 2022 Season
Every year there are breakout stars in the NFL. Oftentimes, we don't see them coming. As an example, Cordarrelle Patterson hadn't gained more than 500 yards from scrimmage since 2014 going into the 2021 season. He ended the year with 1,166 to go with 11 total touchdowns as he became a dual-threat star for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Biggest NFL Long Shots to Win the Super Bowl Since 2000
Whenever a new NFL season begins, long shots are dreaming. Pull this upset, topple that rival and grab a fortunate bounce or two, and a championship could become a reality. Naturally, that doesn't happen often. But there are memorable outliers. During this millennium, six eventual NFL champions opened the season...
Report: Quenton Nelson, Colts Agree to 4-Year, $80M Contract; Top AAV for NFL OG Ever
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history in terms of average annual value. Nelson, the sixth overall pick in the...
Drew Brees on Texas QB Quinn Ewers' Injury vs. Alabama: 'Shoot It Up'
Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees called for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers to re-enter the game Saturday after he was knocked out during the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama with an apparent shoulder injury. In an Instagram post, Brees wrote: "If it's an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it...
Nick Saban Criticizes Alabama's Performance vs. Texas Despite Last-Second Win
Despite Alabama narrowly avoiding an upset loss to Texas on Saturday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban wasn't happy with how his team played, and he didn't hold back from criticizing the performance after the game. "We had way too many penalties," Saban said, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. "We shot...
Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
Free-agent NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell haven't had to go head-to-head on the field during their football careers, but there will be no avoiding each other in the boxing ring when they square off in an exhibition match Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Anthony Richardson Ripped by Twitter After Florida Upset: 'Heisman to Awful'
The No. 12 Florida Gators were upset by the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats 26-16 on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and it was a particularly rough outing for quarterback Anthony Richardson. The 21-year-old completed just 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. He also...
Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards
Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots' Bill Belichick Says 'Blame Me' If Joe Judge, Matt Patricia Fail as Coaches
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has received plenty of criticism this summer for his decision to not hire an offensive coordinator and instead cede play-calling duties to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Both Patricia and Judge have never called offensive plays, and if they don't succeed this season,...
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Contract Talks Progressing, Goal Is Deal Done by Sunday
Darren Waller's hopes of getting a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders could become a reality soon. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, talks between Waller and the Raiders are "progressing" with the goal of getting a deal done before their first game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Bryce Young Stirs Up Heisman Buzz on Twitter as No. 1 Alabama Avoids Upset at Texas
Alabama overcame a sluggish offensive performance to survive Texas' upset bid with a 20-19 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young endured his share of struggles but came alive when it mattered most. He set up the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left by taking the offense 61 yards over nine plays in 79 seconds.
Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller
There is going to be a new Super Bowl champion if the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line doesn't improve. Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday's season opener at SoFi Stadium.
Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB
Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary Candidate for 'High-End' Contract Extension Before Week 1
Coming off a breakout campaign in 2021, Rashan Gary could get a new contract from the Green Bay Packers before Sunday's season opener. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Gary is viewed as a candidate to receive a "high-end" extension from his current club prior to Week 1. This marks the first...
