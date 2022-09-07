Read full article on original website
Storm Helps Slow Spread of Massive Fairview Fire Near Hemet
Rain generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet overnight, with ground crews reaching 40% containment and authorities reducing some evacuation orders to voluntary warnings. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, officials said the fire had burned 28,307...
Helicopter Used in Firefight Crashes at Banning Airport, 3 Injured
A helicopter being used to help fight the Fairview Fire crashed Saturday afternoon at the Banning Airport, injuring three people on board. The pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a trauma center for treatment, authorities said. Meanwhile, rain generated by the remnants of Tropical...
Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet Close to 24,000 Acres
Heavy rain and strong winds from an incoming storm Friday are expected to create dangerous conditions countywide, affecting the areas around the Fairview Fire near Hemet in particular. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning starting Friday for Riverside County. The NWS predicts up...
Storm System Helps Crews Slow Spread of Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet
Rain generated by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay off the southwestern coast helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet Friday, allowing authorities to reduce some evacuation orders from mandatory to voluntary. Fire officials warned, however, that the “much-need precipitation,” combined with...
Storm System May Aid in Dousing Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet
Widely dispersed storm cells and flash floods triggered by the remnants of a hurricane off of the California coast could aid fire crews Friday in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet. As of 10:30 a.m., National Weather Service radar indicated green, yellow and red...
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Scorches Nearly 19,000 Acres
More residents near the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet were under evacuation orders Thursday as the deadly wildfire’s size was listed at 18,657 acres, with an “expected full containment” date listed by authorities as Monday. Meanwhile, the containment remained the same at 5%, despite a stepped-up response...
Driver Killed in Crash at Riverside Intersection Identified
A 19-year-old motorist who died when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection was identified Friday. Victoria Velazquez of Riverside was fatally injured about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street. Riverside police Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that Velazquez was at the wheel of...
Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display
A formal announcement is scheduled Thursday on plans to remove and replace a nearly five-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam, created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on the spillway crest is set to be wiped away this...
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
Amplify Energy Pleads No Contest in Oil Spill Case in OC Court
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that spewed 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach last year pleaded no contest Friday and agreed to pay $4.9 million in fines to resolve misdemeanor complaint filed by state prosecutors this week. The plea deal with the Orange...
Authorities Investigating Death of Child in Coachella
Authorities Friday investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, deputies...
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood watch for Riverside County mountains, the...
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Hemet
A 64-year-old at risk man last seen in Hemet was reported missing Thursday, authorities said. Alvaro Caceres was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday near Stanford Street and Florida Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Caceres on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Glendora
Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Man Dies After Crashing Stolen Car in East Riverside
A man driving a stolen car on the east end of Riverside died Friday when the vehicle slammed into a concrete wall. The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. at 14th Street and Bermuda Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said that officers were patrolling the Eastside...
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
Energy Firm Behind OC Oil Spill Admits Violating Federal Clean Water Act
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that ruptured last year, spilling 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach — forcing a closure of beaches and fisheries — pleaded guilty Thursday along with two of its subsidiaries to violating the federal Clean Water Act.
Santa Ana Police Seek Public’s Help Catching Suspect
Santa Ana police Friday asked for the public’s help tracking down a man accused of attempting to sexual assault a woman who had come off a late-night bus. The attack happened minutes after midnight Thursday in the 3300 block of West McFadden Avenue, police said. The victim was walking home from work when the man choked and attempted to sexual assault her, but stopped when a passerby intervened, police said.
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
