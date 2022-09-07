ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Quadruple shooting, fire suspect found dead in Milwaukee

By Madison Goldbeck
 4 days ago
The suspect of a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, police said they responded to Melvina and Port Washington around 3:45 p.m. for a wanted subject. The subject was inside a home when officers knocked and announced. Police say shortly after, officers heard a firearm discharge from inside the home. The individual was then found dead inside.

TMJ4 News has since learned the individual was Leslie Bost, the suspect wanted in a quadruple shooting and fire.

On Aug. 24, one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting near 22nd and Clarke. Police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Bost of Milwaukee. He was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to family, 82-year-old Sue Mallory was fatally shot by Bost. Her sister, 88-year-old Carrie Barnhill, Mallory's husband, and a family friend were also injured but survived.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
