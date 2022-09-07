ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wfxb.com

Man Arrested in Connection to Dillon County Nightclub Shooting

After being pulled over by police in Kershaw County, a man has been arrested and charged with murder. Last weekend a shooting at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County resulted in a death. The Suspect Sincere Davis was heading back to Dillon County to turn himself in when he was pulled over. Davis went live through video on social media stating that he is innocent and will beat the charges against him.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, SC
#Shooting#Coroner#Police#Violent Crime#Cmc#Horry County Police Dept
wpde.com

Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to home fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
LAKE CITY, SC

