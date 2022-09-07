Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Dillon County Nightclub Shooting
After being pulled over by police in Kershaw County, a man has been arrested and charged with murder. Last weekend a shooting at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County resulted in a death. The Suspect Sincere Davis was heading back to Dillon County to turn himself in when he was pulled over. Davis went live through video on social media stating that he is innocent and will beat the charges against him.
wpde.com
Police, coroner responding to a serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are responding to a crash Saturday night involving a train and car at the railroad crossing of East North Baroody Street and North Dargan Street in Florence. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said it appears to be a very serious crash. ABC 15 is...
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
wpde.com
18-year-old Bennettsville man arrested after punching woman holding baby: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old Bennettsville man was arrested and charged after punching a woman in the face, who was holding an infant at the time, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Barry Road in Latta Wednesday in reference to...
WMBF
Missing Horry County woman found safe, police say ‘case has been resolved’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County have safely located a woman reported missing. Before being found, Horry County Police Department said 63-year-old Carrie Jackson went missing Friday afternoon from her home on Stephanie Lane, located outside Loris. Officials said she was located safe at around 8 p.m....
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
wpde.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car near McDonald Elementary School, GCSO says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say a man was arrested after reportedly shooting at an occupied car in the area of McDonald Elementary School Thursday morning. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Schuler was taken into custody after deputies searched the West Virginia Road area following...
wpde.com
Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase in Horry County: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police were responding to an attempted murder call in Horry County before a suspect led them on a police chase Tuesday. According to a report, police were in the Conway area speaking to a victim when the suspect, who has since been identified as Zhimarius Baker, fled the scene on Stallion Court.
wpde.com
Man arrested in Kershaw Co. in killing at Dillon Co. nightclub, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested Thursday night in Kershaw County in a deadly shooting last weekend at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said Sincere Davis is charged with murder.
wpde.com
Horry Co. students born 10 years after 9/11 hear NYPD officer's experience of the attacks
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students who were born around the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks were able to hear a first-hand account of the day, and former New York City Police Officer Felix Cruz said their undivided attention made him feel hopeful for the future generations.
wpde.com
Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
wpde.com
3 arrested in Surfside Beach vehicle break-ins; Police say check home surveillance footage
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Suspects are in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins Friday morning on the south end of town, according to police. In a statement released Friday, SSBPD Chief Kenneth Hofmann identified the three suspects as:. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, has been charged...
3 minors identified as suspects in Lake City burglary, vandalism cases
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release. The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents. Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are […]
wpde.com
Crews respond to home fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
wpde.com
Cheraw man faces 11 year sentence in connection to 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Cheraw man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault...
wpde.com
Vehicle stuck in floodwater blocks Kings River Road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle stuck in floodwater blocked traffic Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Emergency Management said Kings River Road near Tradition Club Drive was blocked around 11:50 a.m. Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to assist.
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
Carolina Forest mom shot herself after killing her 2 kids, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest Elementary teacher killed herself after killing her two kids, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said a week after the three were found shot dead in a home. The cause of death for Eric and Emily Moberley was homicide, and the cause of death for Laura Moberley was […]
wpde.com
3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
