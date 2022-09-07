Read full article on original website
Related
pajaronian.com
Legendary Moss Landing restaurant closes
MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.
benitolink.com
Hammond Ranch hosting outdoor concert with award-winning duo
The evening of Sept. 10 is set to be a night of rich entertainment as the Hammond Ranch off of Panoche Road in Paicines hosts Grammy-nominated Gary Allegretto with Ian Espinoza for “A Concert on the Ranch,” at 7 pm. Allegretto and Espinoza are Academy of Western Artists...
montereycountyweekly.com
A group of young men turn a side gig into a dashing shoe and apparel store in Seaside.
It all started in May of 2020. With time on his hands and the money from the first stimulus check, Kevin Ramos ventured into buying and selling Supreme, a clothing and accessories label focused on the skateboarding lifestyle. “I was like, ‘I might as well take a risk at it,...
Salinas firefighters extinguish fire outside water building
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas firefighters responded to a fire outside water building on Orange and Padre drive earlier Saturday evening. The fire was contained to outside of the building. Salinas Fire told KION it’s still investigating what sparked the fire. But firefighters did find a small homeless camp in the bushes along the building. The post Salinas firefighters extinguish fire outside water building appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
montereycountyweekly.com
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
Santa Cruz County Fair at a glance: What to expect from this year’s festivities
If you were to ask, “What can I expect at the Santa Cruz County Fair?”, the simplest answer would be: “Fun!” But let’s surf that wave of fun and see where it takes us. Dive? Surf? Wave? You might think you’re at the beach; even better, you’re at a County Fair with Ocean Air!
KSBW.com
Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?
SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montereycountyweekly.com
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits
SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
pajaronian.com
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
VIDEO: Dog and sea lion play fetch together on California beach in the best video you’ll see today
In a video that’s gone viral, a dog and a sea lion can be seen playing fetch on a California beach. The clip, recorded over the weekend in Santa Cruz, shows the dog, Moe, chasing after a ball through incoming waves when a curious sea lion joins in. “It came all the way up to the beach and Moe went out and sniffed, and the sea lion gave a couple loving barks,” says owner Dave Nelson, who shot the video.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Press Banner
Former Columnist, Beloved Physician Remembered For Humor, Integrity
Celebrations of life are filled with good stories, laughter and tears, and the celebration for Dr. Terry Hollenbeck was no exception. On Aug. 31, friends and family, including Hollenbeck’s wife, Beth, their children and grandson, gathered to share their memories of Hollenbeck, who died on Aug. 2 at the age of 76.
KSBW.com
Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight
MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
montereycountyweekly.com
How many homes does California expect your city or Monterey Bay county to plan for?
The Monterey Bay Region is about to enter another state-mandated housing cycle for 2023 to 2031. Cities and counties are expected to plan for a certain number of housing units to meet both unmet and future needs under what's called Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA. (See this week's cover story, which details the RHNA process and what that means for Monterey County in the coming years.)
Pit bull stabbed to death in Monterey County, owner cited
MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A dog fight in Monterey County ended with one of the dogs fatally stabbed and its owner was issued a citation from police for allegedly failing to control her dog. The incident happened while a woman was walking her pit bull on a leash along Reindollar Avenue near Zanetta Drive in […]
Private contractor details findings of 2021 dig at Ruben Flores' home
Paul and Ruben Flores were back in a Salinas courtroom Thursday for the ongoing Kristin Smart murder trial.
Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
pajaronian.com
Michael’s on Main destroyed by fire
SOQUEL—An early morning fire on Sept. 1 tore through a section of the popular Soquel restaurant, Michael’s on Main. Fire Marshal Mike DeMars of Central Fire said the flames broke out around 4:30am and caused heavy damage to part of the restaurant, including a prep area and an office and smoke damage through most of the eatery that is perched on Soquel Creek at 2591 Main St.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0