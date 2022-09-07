Read full article on original website
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Although widespread rolling blackouts have been averted, PG&E power outages are still possible due to weather-related issues.
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
California firefighters are struggling to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
In what is certain to sound like a broken record, managers of California’s power grid issued another Flex Alert Tuesday, warning that demand for electricity could outpace supply as temperatures hit the triple-digit mark yet again. “We know conservation from Californians has been helping lower the loads at the...
There are two areas affected: the first is in the area of California and Chester avenues and the second is between Stockdale Hwy and Belle Ter.
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
"The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and continued to burn overnight in the vicinity of Oxbow Reservoir," Cal Fire said.
Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
The heat wave battering Northern California has broken the all-time temperature record in Sacramento. By 4:30 p.m., temperatures hit 115 degrees in downtown Sacramento. That beats the 114 record that was previously set on July 17, 1925, KCRA 3's weather team said. California is at a high risk of rolling...
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning at Fallas Discount Store on Hughes and White lanes. It's unknown what caused the fire. In Eyewitness News video, firefighters are seen putting out flames in the loading dock, as the fire grew to the main store front.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Numerous road closures are scheduled for next week beginning Monday, September 12, according to the City of Bakersfield. Northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed nightly from Monday, Sept. 12 through Sept. 15. The closure will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure is needed for removal of falsework.
Trolley Dash: The lawsuit in California soughttoforcegrocerystores topaypeopleforscanningtheirowngroceries. California case dropped against giant grocery store self check outsCredit: Adobe.
