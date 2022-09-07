(hennemusic) Def Leppard rocks California in the latest behind the scenes video that the band has shared with fans from their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue. "This episode of Behind The Stadium Tour brings us to Glendale, AZ, Inglewood, CA, and San Diego, CA," says the band. "Featuring Vivian's birthday celebrations, Phil's guitar tech John Zocco, a Def Leppard history lesson, and more!"

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO