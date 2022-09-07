LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters have put out the fire at a Lockland business where large clouds of smoke could be seen from far away. The fire broke out at 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland around 12 p.m. Friday, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that address. The business’s Facebook page says they are an auto recycling company.

LOCKLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO