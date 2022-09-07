I se all sides, but letting the government control us is wrong! Post a sign saying smoking is allowed and let the people decide if they want to enter! Nothing legal should be allowed to be banned! Our rights as a human are being stripped and it’s fine die most if they don’t like what’s being banned, but the issue comes when they take an inch they’ll take a mile then it’s your freedom period gone!!!!
I agree with the business owners. If the owner of the business says it's okay than it's okay. As for it being public the last time I checked the people's tax dollars are what pays for those streets and sidewalks. If I was this bar owner whose about to lose business over this, then I would sue the city for punitive damages and loss of business. If all the business owners ban together that crap like prohibition will go away fast.
Any government has NO RIGHT, I understand both sides concerns, however if a business allows it and you don't agree go somewhere else, the resulting consequences will rest upon the business owner, it's called freedom of choice !
