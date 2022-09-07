LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.

