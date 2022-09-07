ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
wdrb.com

Louisville police say 2 killed in 'related' shootings in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman dies in early morning car crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

19-year-old identified in fatal shooting near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Nineteen-year-old killed in Buechel shooting identified by coroner

The man who was killed in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening has been identified. Bryant Hawkins, 19, of Louisville, was shot and killed around 5:48 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, according to the coroner. That is at an apartment building just north of the General Electric Appliance Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Guard#School#Pedestrians
WLKY.com

Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvih.com

Louisville Woman Hits Nelson County Deputy

A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County after hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they saw a black Nissan Altima with...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in shooting near Buechel neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Newport Road around 6 p.m. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Suspect's bond increased to $500K following fatal wrong-way driving crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a deadly wrong-way driving crash in late August once again appeared in a Louisville court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. Louisville Metro Police Officer Clarence Bufford Jr. testified that Thomas Catalina was driving the wrong way down I-65 on Aug. 28, going nearly 105 mph before he allegedly hit multiple cars, his truck bursting into flames.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man arrested after video shows him threatening children on JCPS bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is in jail, accused of going onto a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school bus last month and threatening students. Police say a video circulating on social media shows Delvontae King threatening a girl, and then the entire bus, as the driver tries to usher him out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy