FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Wave 3
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say 2 killed in 'related' shootings in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman dies in early morning car crash on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to...
WLKY.com
Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
wdrb.com
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting near Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
Louisville residents call for charges against protestors to be dropped and question LMPD, city officials at public forum
The 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police Department officers sparked mass calls for reform.
WLKY.com
Nineteen-year-old killed in Buechel shooting identified by coroner
The man who was killed in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening has been identified. Bryant Hawkins, 19, of Louisville, was shot and killed around 5:48 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, according to the coroner. That is at an apartment building just north of the General Electric Appliance Park.
LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
WLKY.com
Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
Wave 3
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Algonquin Parkway crash kills 22-year-old woman, severely injures another; charges expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 2:30 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a crash involving a car on Algonquin Parkway just west of where it passes under Interstate 264.
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Hits Nelson County Deputy
A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County after hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they saw a black Nissan Altima with...
WLKY.com
Man killed in shooting near Buechel neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Newport Road around 6 p.m. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.
Suspect's bond increased to $500K following fatal wrong-way driving crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a deadly wrong-way driving crash in late August once again appeared in a Louisville court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. Louisville Metro Police Officer Clarence Bufford Jr. testified that Thomas Catalina was driving the wrong way down I-65 on Aug. 28, going nearly 105 mph before he allegedly hit multiple cars, his truck bursting into flames.
WLKY.com
Driver dies weeks after Central Avenue crash that also killed passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spending the last several weeks in the hospital, the driver involved in the fatal Central Avenue crash has died. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they were notified on Friday that the driver died on...
Wave 3
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after video shows him threatening children on JCPS bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is in jail, accused of going onto a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school bus last month and threatening students. Police say a video circulating on social media shows Delvontae King threatening a girl, and then the entire bus, as the driver tries to usher him out.
'This is a serious, serious issue here': Louisville expresses concern after mail thefts, postal worker robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Posts on social media detail thefts at United States Postal mailboxes in Louisville. This comes after two postal workers were robbed within weeks of each other in summer of 2022; their keys were taken. USPS told WHAS11 they have an ongoing active investigation looking into the...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
