Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
‘I don’t want to be sitting at home in my 30s’: Braves closer Kenley Jansen reveals epic Mariano Rivera goal
It’s easy to forget now, but Kenley Jansen is one of the best closers of his generation. The Atlanta Braves pitcher made a name for himself in Los Angeles as one of the most feared relievers in the game. His trademark wind-up has terrorized the National League for many years as part of two different teams.
MLB・
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
J.D. Martinez thought he was next after Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez told Rob Bradford of Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” that he thought he was next to be dealt after Boston traded Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros at the deadline.
1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West
The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Boomer & Gio have already seen enough of Ronald Guzman: 'He's a waste'
Ronald Guzman struck out four times and bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in his Yankee debut, and Boomer and Gio have already seen enough.
Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury
The New York Yankees are reportedly working Oswald Cabrera out at first base, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Cabrera has experience at multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. However, learning how to play first base will be a new challenge for him. Hoch also reports that Aaron Boone said it could be a […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
MLB・
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Triston Casas not in Boston's lineup on Saturday
Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Casas is being replaced at first base by Christian Arroyo versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. In 20 plate appearances this season, Casas has a .111 batting average with a .478 OPS, 1 home...
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Tony La Russa returning to the White Sox, but there’s a catch
The Chicago White Sox have been making a push up the American League Central standings, despite the fact they have been without their manager Tony La Russa since August 30th. The White Sox have moved past the Minnesota Twins in the division, and are sitting just a game and a half behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central.
Mets hit with tough Starling Marte update amid tight NL East race
The New York Mets have struggled mightily as of late. They have lost control of the National League East division to the Atlanta Braves, who the Mets currently find ahead of them in the standings by just half a game. Considering how big of a lead the Mets have had at times recently, though, being behind the Braves at all is a tough pill to swallow.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
Yardbarker
Orioles turn to Jordan Lyles in bid to take series from Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles hope to have their closer back when they face the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday. On Friday night, Felix Bautista was unavailable and Dillon Tate worked the final 1 1/3 innings for his fourth save in the Orioles' come-from-behind, 3-2 win in the second contest of a three-game series.
