After huffing your way to the top of (and rolling back down) the sun-soaked Great Sand Dunes near Alamosa, you’ll likely be ravenously hungry. Thankfully, there are dozens of options for cheesy, chile-smothered Mexican dishes in the surrounding San Luis Valley. But maybe you feel like you’ve earned something a bit more refined, a little unexpected, and with a killer cocktail to boot. Until recently, you were kind of out of luck.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO