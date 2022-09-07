SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO