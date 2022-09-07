ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson to host State of City address on Sept. 12

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson is set to host his State of the City address on Sept. 12. During his video and live speech, Lawson will be joined by members of the Sparks City Council and will discuss the city's resiliency, vision, staff success and pandemic recovery.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Woman sentenced to minimum of eight years for DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was sentenced to a combined maximum term of 20 years in prison with parole eligibility after a minimum of 8 years has been served because of a car crash in downtown Reno that occurred in March. Twenty-eight year old...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
FOX Reno

Reno International Art Show beginning Sept. 9

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno International Art Show is making its debut at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Briana Dolan joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share the creation behind this art show.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Two men arrested for high-level drug trafficking in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men are facing multiple charges for high-level drug trafficking, the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) announced Thursday. RNU Detectives arrested Kerry "Fab" Williams, an ex-felon and convicted drug trafficker currently on parole for a previous trafficking conviction, and his associate James Plummer.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Of Police#Reno Police
FOX Reno

18-year-old man behind bars for late night shooting in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars Thursday after Sparks Detectives identified him as the suspect of a late-night shooting in August. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) arrested Julian Lupercio-Trejo for shooting a victim multiple times at the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Blvd. on August 27.
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy