FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Local woman with terminal illness fulfills dream to fly
Batavia, Ohio (WKRC) – Gazing at the sky, Mary Robinson has always had to imagine what it would be like to get up there. “It just looks so peaceful up there,” Robinson said. “It’s a dream I had all my life to fly.”. Now the Cincinnati...
WKRC
2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
WKRC
CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
WKRC
Covington Oktoberfest takes over Goebel Park all weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Grab your lederhosen and steins!. Covington's Oktoberfest is happening all weekend in Goebel Park. Braxton Brewery hosts the event, so you'll find plenty of its beer, including a new Graeter's pumpkin pie ale. There is also German food, art displays, live music, and big TV screens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Local man arrested in connection to undercover human trafficking operation
VERONA, Ky. (WKRC) - A local man is facing charges in connection to an undercover human trafficking operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida says 61-year-old John Glass responded to an online escort service ad. Investigators say he set up a meeting with a prostitute which turned...
WKRC
Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
WKRC
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
WKRC
Cincinnati man charged in connection to woman's body found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's remains in Kenton County. Theodore Myers, 53, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both are felonies. Remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Alert canceled for missing Northern Kentucky man with dementia
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Boone County man with dementia. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Steve Anglin, 78, walked away from his home on Tanner Road in Hebron. He left at about 8 a.m. on Friday.
WKRC
Prosecutor shows video of woman plowing minivan into 2 pedestrians, announces indictment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury indicted the woman accused of hitting two men with her vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Taahviya Chapman could face life in prison if she's convicted. Chapman dropped Jawon Lunsford, her...
WKRC
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
WKRC
Local family surprised by coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family received an unexpected surprise in their bathroom early Friday morning. The Trenton Police Department said it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. from a resident who had an animal in the first-floor bathroom of the house. When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Former Covington employee accused of charging more than $150,000 to city credit cards
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A former Covington city administrator has been indicted for allegedly using city credit cards to make more than $150,000 in personal purchases. Allison Donaldson faces federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She is the former administrative manager for the public works department. Beginning...
WKRC
Neighbors react to serial peeping tom's recent arrest
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of peeping into a Liberty Township woman's home is now out on bond. Hamilton mother Cherrol Myer was disgusted when her teenage daughter told her a registered sex offender lived a street over. "It's still close enough if he was on his porch,...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chloe and Amelia are ready for a second chance at life, & Chica needs a home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chloe and Amelia were two of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from a breeding facility on the East Coast -- 20 of which were sent to the SPCA Cincinnati. They are both one year old, very sweet, and very curious and excited to explore living life to the fullest as dogs.
WKRC
Miami beats Robert Morris 31-14 in home opener
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes in his first career start and the Miami University football team won its home opener 31-14 over Robert Morris Saturday night. Mac Hippenhammer caught two touchdown passes for the RedHawks (1-1), who scored 28 consecutive points after an early touchdown...
WKRC
Crews battle huge 3-alarm fire at Lockland auto business
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire Crews batted a huge 3-alarm fire in Lockland Friday. The fire was at the Arise Auto Recovery Center on North Wayne Avenue. Lockland Fire Chief Douglas Wehmeyer described the business as a scrap yard. Thirty to 50 cars were on fire which spread to five...
WKRC
Three steps to take to protect against COVID as gatherings move indoors:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we kick off the football season this year, health care providers remind us we also kick off the season for getting sick. What would football be without the get-togethers with friends? And as those move indoors, providers remind us COVID-19 is not over. "COVID is not...
WKRC
New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
WKRC
Small plane makes emergency landing at Lunken Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A small plane had to make an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Saturday. Officials say the plane's front landing gear failed. The pilot was flying alone. It doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
