North College Hill, OH

WKRC

Local woman with terminal illness fulfills dream to fly

Batavia, Ohio (WKRC) – Gazing at the sky, Mary Robinson has always had to imagine what it would be like to get up there. “It just looks so peaceful up there,” Robinson said. “It’s a dream I had all my life to fly.”. Now the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington Oktoberfest takes over Goebel Park all weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Grab your lederhosen and steins!. Covington's Oktoberfest is happening all weekend in Goebel Park. Braxton Brewery hosts the event, so you'll find plenty of its beer, including a new Graeter's pumpkin pie ale. There is also German food, art displays, live music, and big TV screens...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local man arrested in connection to undercover human trafficking operation

VERONA, Ky. (WKRC) - A local man is facing charges in connection to an undercover human trafficking operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida says 61-year-old John Glass responded to an online escort service ad. Investigators say he set up a meeting with a prostitute which turned...
VERONA, KY
WKRC

Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Local family surprised by coyote in bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family received an unexpected surprise in their bathroom early Friday morning. The Trenton Police Department said it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. from a resident who had an animal in the first-floor bathroom of the house. When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet.
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Neighbors react to serial peeping tom's recent arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of peeping into a Liberty Township woman's home is now out on bond. Hamilton mother Cherrol Myer was disgusted when her teenage daughter told her a registered sex offender lived a street over. "It's still close enough if he was on his porch,...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Miami beats Robert Morris 31-14 in home opener

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes in his first career start and the Miami University football team won its home opener 31-14 over Robert Morris Saturday night. Mac Hippenhammer caught two touchdown passes for the RedHawks (1-1), who scored 28 consecutive points after an early touchdown...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Crews battle huge 3-alarm fire at Lockland auto business

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire Crews batted a huge 3-alarm fire in Lockland Friday. The fire was at the Arise Auto Recovery Center on North Wayne Avenue. Lockland Fire Chief Douglas Wehmeyer described the business as a scrap yard. Thirty to 50 cars were on fire which spread to five...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
CINCINNATI, OH

