Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Illinois Family Sold Their Home & Live Full-Time in a RV
This Illinois family used to go on RV trips on the weekends. They promised themselves that someday they would do more. That day is now as they sold their home and now live full-time in a RV. In The Know shared the interesting story of Malvin and Chelsea who began...
That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods
You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Spooky! Two of America’s Best Haunted Attractions are in Illinois
Just about anyone anywhere can put on a haunted house experience. How are you supposed to know which ones are worth your time and more importantly, money?. Sure, some are just good enough to go check out to get into the Halloween spirit but if you want to get all the bang for your buck, where do you go to find the best of the best?
Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale
Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monarch Migration: Butterfly Viewing Peaking In Northern Illinois
As interesting as I find getting a good look at migrating monarch butterflies making their way throughout Northern Illinois on their way South for the winter, I've gotta tell you that learning the reason why they're called "butterflies" in the first place is even more intriguing. That's what we call...
When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall. My husband and I love Fall so much, that we...
Illinois’ Favorite Fall Recipe Is A Delicious Saucy Creation
Looking for something new to whip up in the kitchen this fall? Maybe Illinois' favorite fall recipe will be in your near future!. Every fall, my mom always makes a ton of chocolate chip banana bread every weekend. I don't know what the appeal is, but I will down an entire pan of it all by myself in my room. Her recipe for it is top secret, but she puts something in there to keep me crawling back for more!
wcbu.org
Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.
Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
advantagenews.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
CNET
Illinois Tax Rebate: How Much Are Checks for, When Will They Go Out and More
A majority of Illinois residents will be receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both this month, with checks being cut as early as Monday. Distribution should finish roughly by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET. "We're working overtime, we're going to get those rebate checks...
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
NBC Chicago
2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country
As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
hoiabc.com
Rain returns this weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Weather looks great for high school football this evening, but big changes are on the way this weekend!. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0