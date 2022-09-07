ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

1440 WROK

That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods

You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
ELGIN, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
East Peoria, IL
East Peoria, IL
Illinois State
Illinois Lifestyle
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
1440 WROK

Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale

Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
BARRINGTON, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Favorite Fall Recipe Is A Delicious Saucy Creation

Looking for something new to whip up in the kitchen this fall? Maybe Illinois' favorite fall recipe will be in your near future!. Every fall, my mom always makes a ton of chocolate chip banana bread every weekend. I don't know what the appeal is, but I will down an entire pan of it all by myself in my room. Her recipe for it is top secret, but she puts something in there to keep me crawling back for more!
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.

Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open

Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country

As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, IL
hoiabc.com

Rain returns this weekend

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Weather looks great for high school football this evening, but big changes are on the way this weekend!. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
