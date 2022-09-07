Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
8 years since Hoggle siblings were last seen
Wednesday marked eight years since Montgomery County siblings Jacob and Sarah Hoggle were last seen. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/8-years-since-hoggle-siblings-were-last-seen/
dcnewsnow.com
Elementary school principal in Fairfax Co. arrested after DWI, hit-and-run
A principal at a Fairfax County elementary school is on leave after he was accused of driving into a home while intoxicated and then leaving the scene. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/elementary-school-principal-in-fairfax-co-arrested-after-dwi-hit-and-run/
dcnewsnow.com
Prince George's County Begins Curfew Enforcement
Prince George's County said it would begin strict enforcement of a curfew beginning on Sept. 10, 2022. The enforcement was to last for at least 30 days. It was part of an effort to curb an increase in crimes involving young people.
dcnewsnow.com
Prince George's Co. aims to keep kids off the streets & into recreation centers as curfew begin
Prince George's County is set to enforce a 30-day curfew for youth ages 16 & under beginning Friday night. Prince George’s Co. aims to keep kids off the streets …. Top Stories from DC News Now at 12 p.m. on September …. Commanders look to win in season opener...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dcnewsnow.com
Stadium evacuated after fight breaks out at football game
A stadium was evacuated after a large fight broke out at a high school football game in Frederick on Friday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/stadium-evacuated-after-fight-breaks-out-at-football-game/
Comments / 0