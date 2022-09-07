Read full article on original website
Search for missing 62-year-old woman last seen in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a 62-year-old woman last seen in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Deborah Lee was seen leaving a residence in the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane on Monday. Lee’s description of clothing is unknown at this time. Anyone with...
HCSO: Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Channelview
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area. Gonzalez said three masked...
At least 3 arrested after chase turned into officer-involved shooting in NE Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say at least three men were arrested overnight Saturday following a brief chase in north Houston. It happened around midnight when investigators found a driver in a truck speeding on 249 & I-45 and attempted to pull him over. While officers were reportedly trying to give the...
Man charged for shooting his 71-year-old father to death in Dickinson, deputies say
Witnesses told deputies that a physical altercation between the father and son prompted the 39-year-old to shoot his father.
Man found dead in Crosby house fire died by suicide, Harris County deputies say
Fire marshals said one elderly man was found dead. Deputies later confirmed that he took his own life.
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
'We're still hurting': Family of fallen deputy reacts to suspects accused in his murder
"Somebody is making plenty of money to be able to let these people roam the streets the way they're doing," Dep. Omar Ursin's father told ABC13.
16-year-old identified after she was picked up from Niko Niko's and later found dead 55 miles away
Sheriff's deputies provided a name but not much else on Thursday, days after the body of a girl in Niko Niko's work clothes was found.
Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Two men charged in connection with shooting death of Deputy Ursin were out on bond on murder cases
HOUSTON — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. Ahsim Taylor, Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder in the case, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said both...
Have you seen Pearl? Missing 84-year-old woman last seen leaving SW Houston home on foot
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for an 84-year-old woman reported missing on Thursday morning. Pearl Radcliff was last seen Wednesday in the 11800 block of Acadian Drive on foot, according to police. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and pants of an unknown...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Man charged after fatally shooting his father during fight in Galveston County, deputies say
DICKINSON, Texas – A man has been charged and arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his father during a fight in Dickinson. Brandon Lee Dixon, 39, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Larry Alvin Dixon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA
7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
Coyote spotted in Fort Bend County, here’s how to confront them
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Residents in Fort Bend County are being asked to be aware of some unwelcomed visitors to their yards. According to a video shared by Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, a coyote invades someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. Norvell said...
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Virgina – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
Harris County man allegedly claimed baby was taken in stolen car to get better response
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man claimed his baby was in the backseat when his car was stolen from a gas station to get a better response, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Anthony Ray Gray, 38, was charged with filing a false report after a three-hour search for...
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
WANTED: Man accused of molesting child for more than a year on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of child sex abuse is wanted in Houston. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for your help to find Ricardo Garcia who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police on Friday, Feb. 22, Houston police...
Teens accused of stealing catalytic converters at The Woodlands Mall arrested after high-speed chase, MCSO says
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Three teens were arrested last weekend after Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials said they stole catalytic converters off vehicles at The Woodlands Mall. On Sunday, MCSO deputies showed up at the mall after getting reports of suspects stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking...
