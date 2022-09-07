ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

cw39.com

Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
Click2Houston.com

Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say

CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
NewsBreak
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA

7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
cw39.com

Coyote spotted in Fort Bend County, here’s how to confront them

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Residents in Fort Bend County are being asked to be aware of some unwelcomed visitors to their yards. According to a video shared by Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, a coyote invades someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. Norvell said...
Click2Houston.com

2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old charged

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Virgina – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
iheart.com

Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
