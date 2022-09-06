Read full article on original website
The 2022 NFL season has officially begun, so it is time for some Los Angeles Rams takeaways from Week 1 loss versus the Buffalo Bills. What was supposed to be a celebration for the homecoming of the Super Bowl winners quickly turned into a headache. The Rams suffered a blowout 31-10 loss against the Bills, raising questions on if the team really has a shot of going back-to-back this season. While the loss might be difficult to swallow for some fans, there are still some things to analyze and perhaps take into consideration for the remainder of the year.
The Buffalo Bills weren't the only ones with fireworks on the field on Thursday night.
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers didn't play much of a role in the team's season opener on Thursday night, receiving just 12 snaps on offense. Following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McVay said it was hard to get his running backs into a rhythm.
While Cam Akers was a disappointment during Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is not losing confidence on his running back. To say that Akers had a poor game would be an understatement, as he was dismal from start to finish. Akers played in only 12 snaps and […] The post Sean McVay’s strong message to Cam Akers after dismal season debut in Rams vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Would coach Sean McDermott's Bills - who haven't been to the Super Bowl since the 1993 season - have that "super'' look on Thursday?
Believe it or not, Sean McVay has never lost in an opening game of the season. Even more astoundingly, the 36-year-old shot-caller has also never gone below .500 at any point in his coaching career. Well, that all changed on Thursday night as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills proved to be too much for defending champions Los Angeles Rams.
The Los Angeles Rams confirmed two major contract extensions hours before kicking off the regular season. On Thursday afternoon, the team announced that head coach Sean McVay and Les Snead have signed new deals keeping them with the team through 2026. Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, both contracts put them...
The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions that go through 2026. While the terms of the deals were not released, both McVay and Snead are expected to be among the highest-paid for their position around the league. This...
The defending Super Bowl champion has typically had success in season openers, at least dating back to 2000. In the last 22 years, the defending champs had gone 19-3 in openers. The Rams made it 19-4 with their 21-point loss to the Bills on Thursday night, a humbling way to...
A San Francisco fan sued the Rams over an attack by a fan that left him comatose during last season's NFC championship game.
