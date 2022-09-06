ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Rams takeaways after Week 1 loss vs. Bills

The 2022 NFL season has officially begun, so it is time for some Los Angeles Rams takeaways from Week 1 loss versus the Buffalo Bills. What was supposed to be a celebration for the homecoming of the Super Bowl winners quickly turned into a headache. The Rams suffered a blowout 31-10 loss against the Bills, raising questions on if the team really has a shot of going back-to-back this season. While the loss might be difficult to swallow for some fans, there are still some things to analyze and perhaps take into consideration for the remainder of the year.
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Sean McVay’s strong message to Cam Akers after dismal season debut in Rams vs. Bills

While Cam Akers was a disappointment during Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is not losing confidence on his running back. To say that Akers had a poor game would be an understatement, as he was dismal from start to finish. Akers played in only 12 snaps and […] The post Sean McVay’s strong message to Cam Akers after dismal season debut in Rams vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams Announce Big Contract News: NFL World Reacts

The Los Angeles Rams confirmed two major contract extensions hours before kicking off the regular season. On Thursday afternoon, the team announced that head coach Sean McVay and Les Snead have signed new deals keeping them with the team through 2026. Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, both contracts put them...
Rams Sign Sean McVay And Les Snead To Contract Extensions Through 2026

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions that go through 2026. While the terms of the deals were not released, both McVay and Snead are expected to be among the highest-paid for their position around the league. This...
