MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s football game against the West Lauderdale Knights has been canceled according to Meridian High. Meridian High School originally announced that the football game will not have any fans in attendance, but was later changed to the game being canceled. This game against West Lauderdale is officially listed as a “No Game” and since it’s a non-district game, it will not affect either teams’ record.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO