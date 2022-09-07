Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
WTOK-TV
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
WTOK-TV
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night. The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County. These are all the details that Burton was able to release at...
WTOK-TV
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School revealed that there was an incident at Meridian High on Friday, September 9th. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and fans, the decision was made to cancel the football game between the Wildcats and West Lauderdale according to Meridian High School.
WTOK-TV
Yellowjacket’s second quarter momentum drives lead to win over Rebels
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union hosted Leake Academy Thursday night instead of Friday due to rain threats set for Friday. The Yellowjackets and the Rebels would go back and forth in the first quarter but the score would hold at 0-0 after the first. Sophomore quarterback U’Darrian Hickman would connect...
WTOK-TV
Meridian City Court brings back community service option to pay fines
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is bringing back its Community Service Option for fine repayment. If participants work four hours a month, they will earn credit towards their fines. Participants will be doing a range of beautification projects, service work with the Salvation Army, and other agencies...
WTOK-TV
Wildcats’ game against Knights canceled
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s football game against the West Lauderdale Knights has been canceled according to Meridian High. Meridian High School originally announced that the football game will not have any fans in attendance, but was later changed to the game being canceled. This game against West Lauderdale is officially listed as a “No Game” and since it’s a non-district game, it will not affect either teams’ record.
WTOK-TV
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was announced by Meridian High School that there will be no fans in attendance for the Wildcats game against the West Lauderdale Knights. All tickets purchased via Go Fan will be refunded. The game will be live-streamed. Visit the Meridian Public School District’s website, click on Athletics, and “Watch Wildcat Sports Here” to watch.
WTOK-TV
Local agency works to decrease suicides during prevention week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is National Suicide Prevention Week and the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. News 11 spoke with Weems Community Mental Health Center about the awareness month. Anyone can experience suicidal thoughts no matter of age, gender, or background. Suicide is the...
WTOK-TV
Game of the week: Quitman defeats Newton in home opener
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers beat the Newton Tigers 54-14 to win their first home game of the season. Quitman started the season with a hard-fought loss, but were able to bounce back in week two with a dominant shut-out victory. They were looking to rebound at home against rival Newton and they achieved that.
WTOK-TV
Stronger Together Foundation 5k run for suicide awareness
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the stronger together foundation hosted a 5k run to help address the suicide crisis among veterans. Event coordinator mike couch said that he wanted this event to bring the community together as it’s not just for veterans but for anyone that needs just someone to talk to someone.
WTOK-TV
UWA shuts out Miles College on the road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama traveled to Miles College to pick up a 31-0 shutout win. Tigers quarterback Tucker Melton threw four touchdowns for 400 yards and 22 completions. Wide receiver, John Hilbert, brought down two of those four touchdowns and caught sic passes for 146 touchdowns. Melton did...
WTOK-TV
More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life. The arrests of two suspects...
WTOK-TV
Local animal shelters are struggling to keep up with over population in shelters
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has seen a large influx of animals, specifically dogs, ever since the beginning of last month. The Director is trying his hardest to make sure that every animal is taken care of, but when the worst comes to worst, he must make a tough call.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Game: Generals stomp the Raiders and continue undefeated run
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The rain passed in enough time for the Newton County Academy Generals to host the Raiders Friday night. Thirty minutes before kick off a bad rain storm did hit in Decatur but the storm only hung around for about fifteen minutes so the teams were ready to take the field at 7 p.m.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said arrests have been made in the August 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child died in a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd. The Meridian Police Department called a news conference late Thursday afternoon to announce U.S. Marshals...
WTOK-TV
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The suspect wanted in connection to a standoff situation on board Naval Air Station Meridian is in custody. Law enforcement said 19-year-old U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Derrick Bernard Johnson was arrested outside of a Greyhound bus stop outside of Tallahassee, Fla. Johnson was arrested around 1:30 p.m. (CST) and had a gun with him when he was taken into custody.
WTOK-TV
Philadelphia, Newton to benefit from literacy grants
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTOK) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. Philadelphia Elementary School and Positive Youth Life Center in Philadelphia received $2,000 each. Afternoon Adventure Learning Center in Newton was awarded $3,000. It’s part...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_08_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Donny McGail Scott. Scott is a 45-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 120 pounds. He is wanted on three bench warrants out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he...
