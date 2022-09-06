Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Shake Shack Unveiled 3 Fall-Themed Shakes with Pumpkin, Apple Cider Donuts, & More
The pumpkin-spiced lifestyle arrives as early as July now. While many of us groan every time the drinks arrive, there is a silent majority that must love them to keep them rolling out. Shake Shack isn't immune to the allure of liquid pumpkin. Though, its drinks are arriving at a...
Thrillist
Here's a Preview of the New LIRR Concourse at Penn Station
Traveling through Penn Station will soon be anything but a drag. Governor Hochul just unveiled the half-finished new LIRR Concourse at Penn Station, which features much larger and brighter spaces. The concourse stretches from Seventh Avenue (near the 1, 2, 3 subway lines) to Eight Avenue (near the A, C,...
Thrillist
New York & New Jersey Are Forecast to Have an Unseasonably Hot Fall & Winter
The calendar may be approaching the end of summer, but New Yorkers and New Jerseyans probably won't need to bring out their winter coats for a while. La Niña, the periodic oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon tied to circulation of the Pacific Ocean, could bring hotter-than-normal temperatures to the East Coast in the next few months.
Thrillist
JFK Airport Is About to Get a Major Overhaul, Check It Out
One of NYC's airports is officially getting a major revamp. The much-talked-about New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is finally in the works. Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the groundbreaking for the $9.5 billion project, which is privately financed. The New Terminal One, which will be built on the sites of the current Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and former Terminal 3, will sprawl across 2.4 million square feet, making it more than twice the size of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The project, which will be built in phases, is set to open the arrivals and departures hall and 14 new gates in 2026 and complete the final nine gates in 2030.
