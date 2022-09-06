ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Here's a Preview of the New LIRR Concourse at Penn Station

Traveling through Penn Station will soon be anything but a drag. Governor Hochul just unveiled the half-finished new LIRR Concourse at Penn Station, which features much larger and brighter spaces. The concourse stretches from Seventh Avenue (near the 1, 2, 3 subway lines) to Eight Avenue (near the A, C,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

New York & New Jersey Are Forecast to Have an Unseasonably Hot Fall & Winter

The calendar may be approaching the end of summer, but New Yorkers and New Jerseyans probably won't need to bring out their winter coats for a while. La Niña, the periodic oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon tied to circulation of the Pacific Ocean, could bring hotter-than-normal temperatures to the East Coast in the next few months.
ENVIRONMENT
Thrillist

JFK Airport Is About to Get a Major Overhaul, Check It Out

One of NYC's airports is officially getting a major revamp. The much-talked-about New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is finally in the works. Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the groundbreaking for the $9.5 billion project, which is privately financed. The New Terminal One, which will be built on the sites of the current Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and former Terminal 3, will sprawl across 2.4 million square feet, making it more than twice the size of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The project, which will be built in phases, is set to open the arrivals and departures hall and 14 new gates in 2026 and complete the final nine gates in 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy