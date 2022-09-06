The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is proposing to reduce the amount of time operators have to dispose of decommissioned satellites from 25 years to just five years. As The Register reports, the FCC released a Fact Sheet yesterday entitled "Space Innovation; Mitigation of Orbital Debris in the New Space Age." It details how there are currently over 4,800 satellites operating in orbit around the Earth and "many more to come," which will increase the chances of collisions significantly.

