CNET

AT&T Files Lawsuit Against T-Mobile's Marketing Campaign Targeting Seniors

Last week T-Mobile took some shots at AT&T's and Verizon's respective offerings to those aged 55 or above, and now AT&T is firing back. On Tuesday the nation's third-largest wireless carrier announced that it filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile in Texas federal court. "T-Mobile's claims are outright dishonest and completely...
PC Magazine

FCC Proposes 'Five-Year Rule' for Disposing of Old Satellites

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is proposing to reduce the amount of time operators have to dispose of decommissioned satellites from 25 years to just five years. As The Register reports, the FCC released a Fact Sheet yesterday entitled "Space Innovation; Mitigation of Orbital Debris in the New Space Age." It details how there are currently over 4,800 satellites operating in orbit around the Earth and "many more to come," which will increase the chances of collisions significantly.
TechCrunch

Biden administration details plans for $50 billion in CHIPS Act funding

Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce is detailing some of those plans, outlining where $50 billion of that funding will go. Reiterating the legislation’s key goals, the DoC notes that the money will be focused on getting the U.S. back on track with domestic semiconductor production, building a back-stock of chips and creating jobs.
