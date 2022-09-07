ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

UPDATE: Victim dead after ‘possibly gang-related’ Salt Lake City shooting

UPDATE: 9/10/22 10:58 AM SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SLCPD reports that the victim of a shooting in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning has died from their injuries. Due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the victim is not being released at this time. SLCPD is requesting assistance from the public, with detectives […]
KSLTV

Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
WEST HAVEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

High school placed on lockout while police investigate shots fired call

MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockout protocol Friday morning as police worked to investigate a report that shots had been fired in the area, school officials said. School proceeded as normal, officials explained, but the exterior doors were locked to ensure student safety. In addition,...
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Conventions#Murder#Violent Crime#Deliford Knight#Slcpd#Salt La
Gephardt Daily

Second attempted kidnapping reported in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday morning Layton police reported the second attempted child kidnapping this week. Both incidents involved adult males with differing descriptions approaching children alone and asking them to get into their vehicles, according to the department post on social media. “We are asking for anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact Layton PD at 801-497-8300. We also want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage our community members to continue to be vigilant and teach our kids how to keep themselves safe.”
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Family dog stolen from home, thief tries to sell online

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City family is holding onto their pets tightly after their dog, Norma, was stolen right out of their house. The nearly one-year-old pug was taken from Margarette Wheelwright’s townhouse Thursday morning. “She was upstairs working on some stuff, and she heard...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Police find ’50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms’ in WVC man’s storage unit

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy