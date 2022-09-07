Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Victim dead after ‘possibly gang-related’ Salt Lake City shooting
UPDATE: 9/10/22 10:58 AM SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SLCPD reports that the victim of a shooting in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning has died from their injuries. Due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the victim is not being released at this time. SLCPD is requesting assistance from the public, with detectives […]
Layton man charged for double stabbing in Ogden
A Layton man is facing two counts of attempted murder among other charges for stabbing two people in Ogden on Sept. 3.
KSLTV
Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead
WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
kslnewsradio.com
Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
Weber County Sheriff: Suspect found dead after SWAT response to West Haven residence; fatal wound self-inflicted
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT response to a West Haven residence Thursday night ended early Saturday morning when suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says. The agency issued a statement Friday stating a call...
High school placed on lockout while police investigate shots fired call
MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockout protocol Friday morning as police worked to investigate a report that shots had been fired in the area, school officials said. School proceeded as normal, officials explained, but the exterior doors were locked to ensure student safety. In addition,...
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
Jail time ordered for Weber County woman accused of stealing parents' money
OGDEN — H.C. and Betty Massey were good people, their daughter Hanisya Massey said Wednesday. Their apartment complexes housed low-income folks and the previously homeless, and they were "pillars of the community." That's why she said it's been so hard knowing "their souls were hurt" by the actions of...
Second attempted kidnapping reported in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday morning Layton police reported the second attempted child kidnapping this week. Both incidents involved adult males with differing descriptions approaching children alone and asking them to get into their vehicles, according to the department post on social media. “We are asking for anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact Layton PD at 801-497-8300. We also want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage our community members to continue to be vigilant and teach our kids how to keep themselves safe.”
Utah police call for vigilance after two reports of adults asking children to get in cars
LAYTON, Utah — Two reported child-abduction attempts have Utah police asking for the public’s help and calling for community vigilance and awareness. Friday on its Facebook page, Layton Police Department said in the past week it has received two reports of adults approaching lone children and asking them to get into vehicles.
Family dog stolen from home, thief tries to sell online
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City family is holding onto their pets tightly after their dog, Norma, was stolen right out of their house. The nearly one-year-old pug was taken from Margarette Wheelwright’s townhouse Thursday morning. “She was upstairs working on some stuff, and she heard...
Police find ’50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms’ in WVC man’s storage unit
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes […]
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
Utah man to serve up to 20 years in prison for killing wife at airport
A Utah man who ran over and killed his wife inside a Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage will serve up to 20 years in prison.
WVC man charged: 50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs coke, 5000 fentanyl pills, 19 firearms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Federal officials have released limited details on a major narcotics bust of a West Valley City man apparently operating in Utah and Salt Lake counties. Innocente Ramirez, 38, has been charged in federal court with multiple drug distribution charges...
Crash near Bangerter Highway leaves woman in critical condition
A woman had to be rushed to surgery after a crash on 5400 South near Bangerter Highway early Saturday morning.
Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after coworker finds hidden camera in bathroom, police say
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say one of his female coworkers found a hidden camera in the bathroom. According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell restaurant near 900 N. Main Street on Wednesday after the woman found the recording device.
