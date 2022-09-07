Read full article on original website
Observer
Twitter Agreed to Pay Peiter Zatko $7 Million Before He Filed His Whistleblower Complaint
Twitter agreed to pay roughly $7 million to Peiter Zatko, its former head of cybersecurity, in a confidential settlement in June, shortly before Zatko filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission accusing the social media company of security failures, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 8. Zatko’s...
Observer
Vice Is In Talks With A Saudi-Backed Media Company and Its Journalists Are Not Happy
Vice Media is exploring a deal with MBC Group, a Saudi Arabian media company majority-owned by the Saudi government, the New York Times reported Sept. 7. In a call with company executives on Sept. 8, Vice’s journalists raised concerns about doing business with the Saudi-backed company. In 2018, Saudi...
