ABM Industries Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

Investing.com - ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. ABM Industries announced earnings per share of $0.94 on revenue of $1.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9014 on revenue of $1.91B. ABM Industries shares are up 14.61%...
OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3

Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
Carl Zeiss AG Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q4

Investing.com - Carl Zeiss AG reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Carl Zeiss AG announced earnings per share of €0.7 on revenue of €477.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.7 on revenue of €477.42M.
GN Store Nord AS Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - GN Store Nord AS reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. GN Store Nord AS announced earnings per share of kr2.72 on revenue of kr4.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of kr2.19 on revenue of kr4.8B. GN Store Nord...
#Linus Stocks#Software#Coupa#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q3 2023 Eps
Trip.com Group Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2

Investing.com - Trip.com Group reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Trip.com Group announced earnings per share of 0.2409 on revenue of 4.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.1991 on revenue of 4.19B. Trip.com Group shares are down...
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
Market Gains Leave Downtrends Intact

All the major equity indexes closed higher Thursday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes rose and NASDAQ volumes dipped from the prior session. All closed at or near their intraday highs. However, all the near-term downtrends remained intact as they failed to be violated. Yet, there was some encouragement for said downtrends to be violated as several of the charts saw bullish stochastic crossover signals generated and suggestive of more potential strength.
Panic Buying: Small-Cap Rallies 110% in a Month; NSE Seeks Clarification!

Since the benchmark indices marked their bottom in June 2022, many stocks have been on a massive run. Some small-caps and midcaps are especially outperforming their bigger peers which is generally the case as these stocks have a higher beta than stable large caps. However, one company that has proven to be a goldmine for investors in the last one month is Vinyl Chemicals India Ltd (NS: VNYL ) which is a small-cap specialty chemicals manufacturer, with a market capitalization of INR 1,199 crores and caters to various industries such as textile, paints, and adhesive sectors.
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?

We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?

Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR reported on Friday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR announced earnings per share of $0.7134 on revenue of $486.54M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7116 on revenue of $486.31M. Carl Zeiss Meditec...
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade

(Reuters) -Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. Here's what you need to know about the "Merge" as the shift is known.
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher by 3.30% to $70.44 Friday morning as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More.
Week Ahead: Stocks Set To Resume Corrective Rally On Technicals

Dollar maintained perfect negative correlation with stocks. Technology outperforms after underperforming, as market flips. Will investors maintain last week's return to risk as the Federal Reserve pushes its liquidation pedal harder this month? Investors will find that both stocks and bonds become heavier as the dollar supply shrinks, and given that the economy is already in a downturn, continued tightening increases the chances for a recession even the Biden Administration will find it difficult to deny.
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores

(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
Public Storage (PSA)

Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
FedEx: KeyBanc Positive Into Earnings, Says Concerns are Discounted

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is due to report earnings later this month with the majority of analysts concerned about the challenging macro outlook and execution. Earlier this week, Citi analysts downgraded FDX shares to Neutral from Buy as macro headwinds are likely to challenge earnings growth. “We believe Ground volume has been...
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks

A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
