Related
Rent This Historic Apartment In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
Living downtown in any city is something I think everyone should do at least once in their life. Doing it in Downtown Nacogdoches with its vibrant downtown shops and restaurants is a golden opportunity. You can wake up every morning just a stone's throw away from Festival Park. A short...
Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
Pineywoods Purgatory Brings Bike Riders To Lufkin, Texas
The East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope's event, the Pineywoods Purgatory, is coming back to Deep East Texas. If you are a rider there are many very challenging courses to choose from. The pitches and thickets in our area of Texas are just like being caught between heaven and hell....
Who Has The Best Burger In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas?
If you asked me what my favorite meal is you will always get the same answer - hamburgers. The Brick Street Burger Battle is looking for people like me and you to decide who has the best burger in downtown Nacogdoches. This first-ever battle begins on Thursday, September 15th, 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reckless Driver Arrested After Many Near Misses In Lufkin, Texas
Yesterday afternoon calls started coming in from multiple people in Lufkin and Huntington that there was a blue Hyundai Veloster driving recklessly on the roads. The car was seen zipping from HWY 69 to North Timberland drive, and even making his way to the Lufkin Wal-Mart parking lot according to reports on Facebook.
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
A Popular East Texas BBQ Joint Forced to Shut Down on its Anniversary
Well, you sure hate to see this. What had quickly become a popular BBQ joint in Frankston, TX, was forced to close for good on their second anniversary of opening. The reasons probably won't be that big of a surprise, unfortunately. The Windmill Cafe, which had been set up on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inmate Who Escaped from Crockett, Texas Jail Has Been Captured
There is good news to report this afternoon concerning an inmate who escape early this morning from the Houston County Jail in Crockett, Texas. According to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff's Office,. at approximately 2:30 p.m., the escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was apprehended by the Corsicana Police...
Angelina Master Gardeners Fall Native Plant Sale Coming To Lufkin, Texas
When you are making decisions regarding what to put in your yard in Deep East Texas, you need to know that the plants you decide on are going to survive. Some plants just do better in our soil and sun than others. That's where the Angelina Master Gardeners come in...
Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s
For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
Crockett, Texas on High Alert After Inmate Escapes from Jail
The Houston County Sheriff's Office has issued a 'Law Enforcement Warning' due to an inmate who escaped custody early this morning. According to the Sheriff of Houston County, Randy Hargrove, authorities are searching for Miguel Alejandro Zuniga. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is 31 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hit & Run Driver Injures 4-Year-Old Girl in Nacogdoches County
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm-to-Market Road 95 that took place today (9/4) about one mile north of the San Augustine County line. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:15 p.m., a four-year-old female child was riding a go-cart on private...
Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas
If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
Try Classes For Free At LiveWell Athletic Club In Lufkin, Texas
If you have never taken group classes with a professional instructor because you were worried about commitment, this might interest you. Livewell Athletic club is offering free classes, even for non-members. They are offering 9 different featured classes during the month of September. Here is your chance to find out...
Center, Texas Man Charged With Hit & Run That Injured Young Girl
The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that an arrest has been made regarding Sunday's hit-and-run incident in which a four-year-old girl was injured. The accident took place on Highway 95 in Nacogdoches County. As a result of the continued investigation, the vehicle and driver involved in this crash...
Pick Your Own Muscadine Adventure With SFA Gardens In Nacogdoches, Texas
Have you ever had a Muscadine? If not, it may just be the best grape that you have never tasted. They have a thick skin, yet melt in your mouth and you can just spit out the seed. There is a bumper crop this year at the SFA Gardens, and they are offering you a chance to get in on the bounty.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
Major Road Project on US 59 Near Lufkin to Begin After Labor Day
A new road construction project on Highway 59 just north of Lufkin is set to start after Labor Day. This major venture will widen a section of Highway 59 in Redland, and it is expected to take a little over three years to complete. According to the Texas Department of...
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
