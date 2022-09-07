Read full article on original website
Roll-Off Dumpster Day scheduled for Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson scheduled its Roll-Off Dumpster Day for residents on Saturday. In a press release, the city says residents will be able to bring all household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal to the Old Pepsi Building located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Math students donate to Jackson flood relief
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Learning how to master math can be challenging. So, sprinkling in a little fun along the way can allow students to improve. That’s the goal of Imagine Learning. “Making learning fun is part of the mission we have here.,” said the senior vice president of...
LeFleur East looking ahead to the future, following BID vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a major hurdle out of the way, leaders with Jackson’s newest business improvement district (BID) are looking ahead to the future. For those spearheading efforts to form the LeFleur East BID, the next step is creating a board of directors and tweaking final plans on how it will spend BID revenue.
PHOTO GALLERY: How a crisis brought the community together
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the ultimate measure of a city is how people come together during a time of crisis, then Jackson, Mississippi, passes the litmus test. A flood of water donations and volunteer drive-thru distributions in the midst of Jackson’s water crisis came from ordinary people, schools, churches, businesses, and other organizations.
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mary Carter has been ousted as deputy director of water operations for the city of Jackson, she confirmed with WLBT. Carter, who had been with the city for eight years, says she was fired for not participating “in the emergency thing.”. State and federal employees...
Visit Jackson announces grant for impacted restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday morning, Visit Jackson announced that they passed a $50,000 grant program which is going towards financially struggling businesses and restaurants, but as Barrelhouse Restaurant manager David Moncrief would say, “Barrelhouse is open for business.”. “We are absolutely open for business. We are ready, willing,...
Things To Know for Friday, September 9
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability...
Jackson Metro running community to finish murdered Memphis woman, Eliza Fletcher’s run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In honor of the recently kidnapped and murdered Memphis teacher and mother, Mississippians will gather together to finish the run she started. The news of Memphis mother, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s murder has shaken running communities across the country and here at home. That’s why groups will finish her run tomorrow, including in Brandon.
Overall water production continues to improve at O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Jackson city leaders say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson announced on Saturday that the overall water production at Jackson’s main water treatment plant continues to improve. In a press release, the city said that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant “remained at a steady pressure over 24 hours and is currently working at 88psi.”
Jackson filmmaker delivers water to residents and Fondren businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson filmmaker is stepping away from the movie sets and can be found driving a forklift or unloading cases of water in the city. Curtis Nichouls said it’s a way to give back to the city that helped him during the filming of A Day to Die starring Bruce Willis.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old Crystal Springs High School student who ran away in August. According to police, Charkeria Covington, a 9th grader at the school, ran away on August 23 at 12 p.m. A school resource officer interviewed by police said Covington left...
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, two well-known Pastors from out of state brought their ministries to the capital city. This comes as residents continue to deal with water woes during this ongoing crisis. Pastors John P. Kee and Dr. Jamal Bryant spent time in Jackson speaking and visiting with...
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound. No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit. At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several...
Sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting at Rebelwood Drive apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Jackson apartment complex Friday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, according to a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office press release. The victim, Michael James Stevens,...
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has left someone fighting for their life. Thursday, September 8, just before 7 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road in Hinds County. MHP says a 2020...
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
