ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Roll-Off Dumpster Day scheduled for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson scheduled its Roll-Off Dumpster Day for residents on Saturday. In a press release, the city says residents will be able to bring all household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal to the Old Pepsi Building located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Math students donate to Jackson flood relief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Learning how to master math can be challenging. So, sprinkling in a little fun along the way can allow students to improve. That’s the goal of Imagine Learning. “Making learning fun is part of the mission we have here.,” said the senior vice president of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

LeFleur East looking ahead to the future, following BID vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a major hurdle out of the way, leaders with Jackson’s newest business improvement district (BID) are looking ahead to the future. For those spearheading efforts to form the LeFleur East BID, the next step is creating a board of directors and tweaking final plans on how it will spend BID revenue.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

PHOTO GALLERY: How a crisis brought the community together

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the ultimate measure of a city is how people come together during a time of crisis, then Jackson, Mississippi, passes the litmus test. A flood of water donations and volunteer drive-thru distributions in the midst of Jackson’s water crisis came from ordinary people, schools, churches, businesses, and other organizations.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Education
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Visit Jackson announces grant for impacted restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday morning, Visit Jackson announced that they passed a $50,000 grant program which is going towards financially struggling businesses and restaurants, but as Barrelhouse Restaurant manager David Moncrief would say, “Barrelhouse is open for business.”. “We are absolutely open for business. We are ready, willing,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, September 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jps#K12#Forest Hill High School
WLBT

Jackson Metro running community to finish murdered Memphis woman, Eliza Fletcher’s run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In honor of the recently kidnapped and murdered Memphis teacher and mother, Mississippians will gather together to finish the run she started. The news of Memphis mother, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s murder has shaken running communities across the country and here at home. That’s why groups will finish her run tomorrow, including in Brandon.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson filmmaker delivers water to residents and Fondren businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson filmmaker is stepping away from the movie sets and can be found driving a forklift or unloading cases of water in the city. Curtis Nichouls said it’s a way to give back to the city that helped him during the filming of A Day to Die starring Bruce Willis.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound. No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit. At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting at Rebelwood Drive apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Jackson apartment complex Friday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, according to a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office press release. The victim, Michael James Stevens,...
WLBT

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy