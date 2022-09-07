Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
El Paso firefighters, law enforcement participate in 9/11 stair climb remembrance event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stair climb in honor of the New York firefighters who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center was held at the Sun Bowl Friday. A total of 2,977 people lost their lives that day, among them 343 firefighters...
Anthony town council to discuss Mayor Benjamin Romero's conduct
ANTHONY, Texas — The Anthony Town Council is set to meet Friday to discuss the mayor's recent criminal charges and his job status. The council will first meet in an executive session, then in an open session. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County...
DIMS program intends to speed up county backlogged criminal cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center’s proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
New Mexico awards Las Cruces Police Department over $8 million to hire new officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the awarding of over $40 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 departments across New Mexico. The Las Cruces Police Department was awarded $8,750,000 to fill the...
CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
Migrants spend another night on the streets, shelters over capacity
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants will spend another night sleeping on El Paso streets. Processing centers and shelters are at full capacity. Migrants have been released by Border Patrol due to many showing up from countries that cannot be expelled under Title 42. Some migrants CBS4 spoke with...
El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
Vice President explains Board of Trustees decision to terminate Franklin HS teacher
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Vice President of the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees explained to CBS4 why his support for Amber Parker, a Franklin High School teacher recorded saying controversial remarks about pedophilia, changed. On Tuesday, the school board made a unanimous decision to move forward...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from El Paso car dealership, injuring employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Las Casita Used Car dealership in central El Paso. Martin Albert Valenzuela, 51, was arrested on Wednesday by El Paso police. Valenzuela allegedly stole a stole a 2014 Mustang and injured an employee...
Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
Schuster Avenue to be improved, city of El Paso holds community meeting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two miles of Schuster Ave. will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about it's plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
Project near Ascarate Park being taxpayer funded
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Drivers using a busy stretch of road in the Lower Valley will have to continue to budget some extra time in their commute. KFOX14 spoke with a city to find out when the Alameda at Delta project is expected to become accessible to drivers.
KFOX14/CBS4 news director honored as the 2022 Hanks Honored Ex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/CBS4 News Director Shauna Ziegler was honored as the Hanks Honored Ex at this year's Homecoming festivities. Ziegler joined the parade and pep rally at Hanks High School. Ziegler is a graduate of the class of 1997, and has spent 19 years in television.
Man who barricaded for hours at Upper Valley SWAT situation taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation ended Friday night after a man who barricaded himself in a home along Sixta Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley was taken into custody. The man inside the home is accused of attacking a passerby with a machete. The suspect was...
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
Daughters of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
