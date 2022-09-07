ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Anthony town council to discuss Mayor Benjamin Romero's conduct

ANTHONY, Texas — The Anthony Town Council is set to meet Friday to discuss the mayor's recent criminal charges and his job status. The council will first meet in an executive session, then in an open session. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County...
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

DIMS program intends to speed up county backlogged criminal cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center’s proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
cbs4local.com

CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrants spend another night on the streets, shelters over capacity

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants will spend another night sleeping on El Paso streets. Processing centers and shelters are at full capacity. Migrants have been released by Border Patrol due to many showing up from countries that cannot be expelled under Title 42. Some migrants CBS4 spoke with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Project near Ascarate Park being taxpayer funded

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Drivers using a busy stretch of road in the Lower Valley will have to continue to budget some extra time in their commute. KFOX14 spoke with a city to find out when the Alameda at Delta project is expected to become accessible to drivers.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

KFOX14/CBS4 news director honored as the 2022 Hanks Honored Ex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/CBS4 News Director Shauna Ziegler was honored as the Hanks Honored Ex at this year's Homecoming festivities. Ziegler joined the parade and pep rally at Hanks High School. Ziegler is a graduate of the class of 1997, and has spent 19 years in television.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
EL PASO, TX

