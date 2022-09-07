Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Due to weather forecast, Royals game time moved up three hours on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saturday’s Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers game time at Kauffman Stadium has been moved up to 3:10 p.m. due to potential rain and storms. The game was originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Original tickets will be valid for the game and fans do not have...
KCTV 5
Silver Advisory canceled after subject located safe
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert was canceled Saturday morning at 1:08 a.m. after a missing Independence man was found safe. 61-year-old William Wilson was located and safe early Saturday morning after an endangered silver advisory went into place Friday just prior to midnight. Wilson, who was reported to...
KCTV 5
Kansas City Renaissance Festival: Magic Man
Grace took a trip to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS. While enjoying everything the festival has to offer she ran into an interesting fellow, JT Eberhard, the magic man.
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
KCTV 5
Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week: Olathe North Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Olathe North Eagles!
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
KCTV 5
Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning resulted in injuries to three people in Kansas City, Missouri, police said. According to a crash report, an investigation revealed a silver Ford F150 was traveling at high rates of speed heading southbound on Holmes in the northbound lanes of travel. A black GMC Envoy turned into the northbound lanes of Holmes from westbound 117th street.
KCTV 5
Luke Combs to bring ‘World Tour’ to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music star Luke Combs announced Thursday morning he will make a stop in Kansas City as part of his ‘World Tour’ next year. Combs will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on June 10, 2023, with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry & Brent Cobb.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
KCTV 5
K-State adds Olathe South product to 2023 class
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman has talked about sticking within Kansas to recruit local athletes, and his staff did it again. Monday afternoon, Olathe South pass rusher Jordan Allen announced on his Twitter that he committed to K-State. According to 24/7 Sports, Allen is the 11th best...
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
KCTV 5
Belton food pantry asking for help restocking shelves after burglars strike twice
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) --- A food pantry is on the verge of opening its doors to families in need, but is recovering from two recent burglaries that have strained their supplies. Shay Jefferson, the director of the Family Resource Center, took over the site of a former Casey’s when the convenience store moved up the hill to a new location.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Guenther
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Guenther is a 12 y/o shepherd/husky mix with LOTS of love to give. Guenther had become depressed at The Ranch so we reached out to one of our fosters and WOW what a difference a foster home has made to Guenther. He went from not...
KCTV 5
Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case. The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence...
KCTV 5
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
KCTV 5
KC native makes homecoming return Friday at Kauffman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans flocking to Kauffman Stadium Friday night will see a local product competing against his hometown team. Making just his second start at the Major League level, 2016 Shawnee Mission East grad Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers, as they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.
KCTV 5
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
