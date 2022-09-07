Read full article on original website
Pacific Counter Is Coming to The Landings
St. Petersburg-based poke bowl and sushi burrito restaurant Pacific Counter will soon be making a home at The Landings in Sarasota. Co-owners Tanner Loebel, Eric Bialik and Chitthasack Noythanongsay (a.k.a. Chef Tock) noticed that many patrons were making the drive from as far south as Venice to enjoy the restaurant's fresh fare at its Lakewood Ranch location, so they set out to find their next great spot.
Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent
Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
