desotocountynews.com
Hernando Board of Aldermen meeting highlights
Hernando aldermen Tuesday evening voted to go ahead with the Dogwood Hollow subdivision sewer project. The City will be advertising seeking bids for the project to provide sewer service to that part of the city. Traffic congestion near the intersection of McIngvale Road and Commerce Street has become a growing...
How one Mid-South town keeps its residents safe with alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many alerts during the Memphis shooting spree were sent out on the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter and Facebook, but some members of the community don’t have social media. While the state of Tennessee does not have an active shooter alert, the town of Collierville...
Covington Leader
Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington
Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road
Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
hottytoddy.com
Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home
A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
tri-statedefender.com
MLGW makes another incremental step toward its electrical-supplier choice
Supported by visiting TVA leadership, Memphis Light Gas and Water Division President and CEO J.T. Young restated his suggestion that Memphis’ utility should extend its relationship with the federally-owned electric energy provider for another 20 years. Young’s comments came Wednesday (Sept. 7) during the publicly-owned utility’s board meeting, which...
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven and Horn Lake to enter mediation with Memphis over sewer dispute
Horn Lake and Southaven will be back at the negotiating table with Memphis in an effort to settle a dispute over a 40-year sewer agreement that is set to expire in September 2023. The two sides have agreed to enter mediation again with DeSoto officials looking to stop Memphis from...
DeSoto Times Today
Eric Wright Launches Campaign for Desoto County School Board District 1
Community leader and father James “Eric” Wright formally announced his candidacy for Desoto County School Board election taking place on November 8, 2022. As a graduate of Olive Branch High School and a father of children in the DeSoto County School District, Wright knows firsthand the importance of education coupled with parent and community support/involvement in the local school system.
Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens. Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m. A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.
25newsnow.com
Bikers head south towards Memphis
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
actionnews5.com
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
actionnews5.com
Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.
Driver shaken by encounter with man accused of Memphis shooting rampage
One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive.
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
RUNNING FOR ELIZA: Community members to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run on Central Avenue
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis running community is lacing up its shoes in Eliza Fletcher’s honor. A group of women plans to finish Fletcher’s run around 4:20 Friday morning. That’s the same time she was abducted on her route near the University of Memphis. “I think...
desotocountynews.com
Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving
Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras
Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
