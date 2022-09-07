ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

desotocountynews.com

Hernando Board of Aldermen meeting highlights

Hernando aldermen Tuesday evening voted to go ahead with the Dogwood Hollow subdivision sewer project. The City will be advertising seeking bids for the project to provide sewer service to that part of the city. Traffic congestion near the intersection of McIngvale Road and Commerce Street has become a growing...
HERNANDO, MS
Covington Leader

Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington

Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road

Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
tri-statedefender.com

MLGW makes another incremental step toward its electrical-supplier choice

Supported by visiting TVA leadership, Memphis Light Gas and Water Division President and CEO J.T. Young restated his suggestion that Memphis’ utility should extend its relationship with the federally-owned electric energy provider for another 20 years. Young’s comments came Wednesday (Sept. 7) during the publicly-owned utility’s board meeting, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Eric Wright Launches Campaign for Desoto County School Board District 1

Community leader and father James “Eric” Wright formally announced his candidacy for Desoto County School Board election taking place on November 8, 2022. As a graduate of Olive Branch High School and a father of children in the DeSoto County School District, Wright knows firsthand the importance of education coupled with parent and community support/involvement in the local school system.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
25newsnow.com

Bikers head south towards Memphis

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
PEORIA, IL
actionnews5.com

Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving

Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras

Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN

