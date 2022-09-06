Read full article on original website
ALERT: CHILD MISSING FROM WEST PALM BEACH, STATEWIDE ALERT
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 10:30 p.m: THE CHILD HAS BEEN FOUND DECEASED. READ THE LATEST HERE. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement just before 6:40 Saturday night issued a missing child alert for a West Palm Beach boy. Dahud Jolicoeur, 5 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida Is Growing, Earl Remains Hurricane
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical Atlantic continues to play a game of hide and seek with forecasters. Friday morning, the map was quiet. Friday afternoon, there were multiple waves. Saturday morning, there is just Hurricane Earl and a tropical […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Lyons Road Construction Resumes In Days, Will Continue Through April
BocaNewsNow.com Obtains Memo Outlining Complaints, Project Changes… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on the stalled Lyons Road widening project creating traffic havoc, delays, and frequent accidents between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue is set to resume within days. BocaNewsNow.com obtained […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
UPDATE: DELRAY DOCTOR PROFESSES LOVE FOR SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER, IS JAILED
COPS: “WAS LYING IN BED, FEELING ALONE. HE MISSED HER AND STILL LOVED HER…” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach spine surgeon, arrested Tuesday for the second time in weeks, was apparently jailed after he professed his love for a Seven […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
GASTON? New Tropical Depression Likely In Days, Will Be “Gaston” If Tropical Storm
East Of Florida, Earl Churns, Gaston May Be Born, Will It Be a Beauty Or A Beast?! And… Another Wave Set To Enter Atlantic… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (UPDATED AT 5 p.m.) — There are now four systems being watched closely by the National […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
UPDATE: Clint Moore Road Construction To Continue Until…
DRIVING HEADACHES CONTINUES IN WEST BOCA RATON, WEST DELRAY BEACH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The pop-up construction now snarling traffic on Clint Moore Road betwen U.S. 441 to east of Lyons Road will continue for several months, according to information provided to BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Major Traffic Projects This Week Will Slow Traffic In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transporation is keeping an emergency-only stance on Labor Day, but expect major delays and closures once construction resumes overnight tonight. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Sunday, the Glades Road ramp to I-95 will undergo a complete […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Rocco’s Tacos Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector
Stop Sale Ordered. Chicken. Peppers. Cheese. High Priority Violations. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Rocco’s Tacos on Town Center Circle in Boca Raton received two “high priority” violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation when the popular restaurant was inspected on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Valencia Shores HOA Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid Dues
Homeowner Owes $4200. HOA Could Take $600,000 House. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another homeowner is learning the hard way that if you do not pay your Homeowner’s Association dues in Florida, your Homeowner’s Association can take your house. Michael Amato, according to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”
Deana Canestro Allegedly Strikes Lover With Phone. Allegedly Angry When Woman Makes Pass At Her Man… “Kept Talking About How Attactive The Lady From The Hotel Was…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a battery charge after she allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CLINT MOORE ROAD: Road Widening Project Worsens Lyons Road Nightmare
PALM BEACH COUNTY: OVERLAP WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MINOR…GRIDLOCK WAS UNEXPECTED… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Motorists in West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach, already frustrated with the stalled construction project creating traffic problems on Lyons Road, are now dealing with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Stoner’s Pizza Joint Ordered Closed, Roach Found Inside Boca Raton Location
Pizza Place Ordered Shut By Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It seems like a joke that writes itself — Stoner’s Pizza Joint closed when roach found inside — but the Florida Dept. Of Business and Professional Regulation […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Magic Mushrooms Found In West Boca Raton Man’s Car, Arrested
Suspect Allegedly Stopped Next To Cops On Sandalfoot. Smelled Like Marijuana. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton man with drugs in his car allegedly stopped near a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on Sandalfoot Blvd. near 66th Street, only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Middle School Teacher To Be Fired For Hitting Kids
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Middle School teacher accused of hitting students with a yardstick, pulling on their ears, and conducting other physical disciplinary action is expected to be fired by the Palm Beach County School Board later this month. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FATAL CRASH SNARLS TRAFFIC IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
Expect Delays Sunday Morning On Florida Turnpike. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:52 p.m. — FDOT reports that the intersection is now open, police have cleared the scene. UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — It appears, based on traffic cams reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, that the crash may actually be just off of the exit ramp from […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
