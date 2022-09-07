ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series joins the Android 12L party with new One UI update

By Jay Bonggolto
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 series gets the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update.
  • The new update brings a bunch of multitasking capabilities previously rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
  • The update is limited in regional availability for the time being, but it's expected to hit more markets soon.

Samsung is known for updating its wide range of products at breakneck speed, and that trend continued with the recent release of Android 12L to the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ now receive the same treatment.

The tech giant has released One UI 4.1.1 to the 2020 Android tablet models, though it's only available in South Korea and France for the time being (via SamMobile ). Like the update that arrived for the Galaxy Tab S8 in the United States a few days ago, this one includes a bunch of multitasking capabilities.

Android 12L is a special version of Google's mobile operating system that's designed to enhance your experience on large-screen devices, including tablets and foldable phones. The update officially debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 last month, and it's now spreading to many of the best Android tablets .

The firmware version for the Galaxy Tab S7 is T870XXU2CVH3, and the firmware version for the Galaxy Tab S7+ is T970XXU2CVH3. Following the latest release, it should be available in other countries, along with the August 2022 security patch.

Android 12L's highlight features include the new taskbar, which allows you to pin your favorite apps to the bottom of the screen and quickly switch between them without having to open the app drawer. It also enables multitasking by launching apps in split-screen mode, though it can only hold up to six apps at once.

If you live in one of the aforementioned countries, you should have received the update by now. Otherwise, open the Settings menu and navigate to the "Software update" section to see if it's available for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYs0K_0hknV5ci00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The hardware on the Galaxy Tab S7 is out of this world, with a premium design, 120Hz display, lightning-fast performance, and long battery life.

Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Android Central

The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them

Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
Android Central

Pixel 6 pro overheating with Google Maps

I've been using my Google maps in the car and I've been noticing the phone overheats every time I use the maps. About 10 minutes in, I get a notification saying we have to go to dark mode because your phone is too hot. Then today I was using Google...
Android Central

Problems since upgrading to Android 13

Have you tried clearing the app cache/data for the Phone app in Settings>Apps​?. Have you tried clearing the app cache/data for the Phone app in Settings>Apps​?. Thank you for your quick reply. I cleared the cache as you suggested and it seems to be working for now. I will report back if the problem returns.
Android Central

[clicking sound while muted]

Thanks B. Diddy for this info on Chromebook 'life' and for your direct comments on my post about the old Acer R11 and my upgrade to the Acer 513. Loving the 513, but while muted, mine makes an unhealthy click sound when ads play. When forced video adverts play in...
Android Central

Delete app

Welcome to Android Central! Which phone, and which app? Where are you seeing this? Is it only on the homescreen, or in the App Drawer?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. We have a mega-thread...
Android Central

