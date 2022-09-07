Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series joins the Android 12L party with new One UI update

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 series gets the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update.

The new update brings a bunch of multitasking capabilities previously rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The update is limited in regional availability for the time being, but it's expected to hit more markets soon.

Samsung is known for updating its wide range of products at breakneck speed, and that trend continued with the recent release of Android 12L to the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ now receive the same treatment.

The tech giant has released One UI 4.1.1 to the 2020 Android tablet models, though it's only available in South Korea and France for the time being (via SamMobile ). Like the update that arrived for the Galaxy Tab S8 in the United States a few days ago, this one includes a bunch of multitasking capabilities.

Android 12L is a special version of Google's mobile operating system that's designed to enhance your experience on large-screen devices, including tablets and foldable phones. The update officially debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 last month, and it's now spreading to many of the best Android tablets .

The firmware version for the Galaxy Tab S7 is T870XXU2CVH3, and the firmware version for the Galaxy Tab S7+ is T970XXU2CVH3. Following the latest release, it should be available in other countries, along with the August 2022 security patch.

Android 12L's highlight features include the new taskbar, which allows you to pin your favorite apps to the bottom of the screen and quickly switch between them without having to open the app drawer. It also enables multitasking by launching apps in split-screen mode, though it can only hold up to six apps at once.

If you live in one of the aforementioned countries, you should have received the update by now. Otherwise, open the Settings menu and navigate to the "Software update" section to see if it's available for you.

