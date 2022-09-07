Read full article on original website
paul landers
4d ago
Why this location, not easy access. Not centered around factors. Then not easy access from I 69. The old Pizza Hut or around Dennys. 🤔
Reply(2)
2
Debra Boyd Messimore
3d ago
This is less than 2 miles from the donut shop in town. There are two. But Madisonville is all about our GOLDEN GLAZE donuts.
Reply(1)
2
Related
14news.com
9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night. This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this...
wevv.com
Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park
Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
14news.com
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
LST-325 embarking on annual fundraising cruise Sunday
Evansville's LST-325 is set to embark on its annual river cruise on Sunday. The annual fundraising cruise will start with the ship setting sail at 9 a.m. Sunday. This year, the LST will travel to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Officials say that over 30,000 visitors will tour the historic World War II ship during the cruise, which will last just over three weeks.
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
hancockclarion.com
Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville
Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department was called to an oil tank fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says that the fire happened on Laketown Road around 9:40 a.m. Fire officials say two men were working on removing a panel off of the tank, using a grinder. They...
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
14news.com
Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help. Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances. Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs. If you are still in need of help you can reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
warricknews.com
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground
Pickleball players in Newburgh should be excited to know that they will soon have a place for outdoor matches right in their own town, and it might be ready by the end of fall. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, a Newburgh based organization dedicated to furthering the sport in the...
Gauge failure causes emergency road closure
The Kentucky Transportation announced there will be an emergency road closure on September 14 which will reopen the 15.
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
The Official 2022 Camp Country Schedule at Diamond Lake in Owensboro
FINALLY! The 5th Annual Camp Country event was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2020. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of that event for two consecutive years. But, here at WBKR, we are thrilled to announce that Camp Country is back. And our 5th Anniversary, now a couple of years in the making, is going to be our biggest and best event ever. Camp Country 2022 is sponsored by Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC.
14news.com
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
Western Kentucky tornado recovery: nine months later
Saturday marks nine months since the Dec. 10th tornado that killed dozens across western Kentucky.
Comments / 6