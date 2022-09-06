ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Democrats attempt to knock GOP candidate off ballot fails

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas election panel overruled an objection to remove a Republican House district candidate from the ballot on Friday. Democrats are challenging the residency of House District 82 GOP nominee Leah Howell. Howell, who is also the wife of Sedgwick County Commissioner, Jim Howell, was an interim representative for House District […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election

This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Diana Mendoza
Kansas Reflector

Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings.  The policy would require […] The post Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Woke
KOLO TV Reno

State Treasurer files legislation to tackle racial wealth gap

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced he has filed draft legislation for the 2023 legislative session that he hopes will address the racial wealth gap in Nevada. His bill would do so by creating the Nevada Baby Bonds Program. The program would set aside funds...
NEVADA STATE
KCTV 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
OLATHE, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

How to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election in Kansas

The general election in Kansas is on Nov. 8, giving voters the opportunity to decide on local, statewide and federal offices.  On the ballot this November are the state’s highest offices, including governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state and commissioner of insurance. One U.S. Senate seat is on the ballot, as are seats for […] The post How to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election in Kansas appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Liberal First

What does ‘dark store theory’ debate mean for Kansas property taxes?

GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. Earlier this year, the Kansas Supreme Court sent a 2019 Board of Tax Appeals (BOTA) decision back to BOTA, saying they should have reached their decision without considering the Court of Appeals in Prieb. The Supreme Court didn’t determine whether BOTA’s decision on the appraisal methodology is right or wrong, just that BOTA must reconsider the case without relying on Prieb. BOTA ruled several times that Johnson County had overtaxed so-called “big box” retailers like Walmart and Sam’s Club properties. While this legal issue is part of the unsettled debate on the “dark store theory,” the decision has serious repercussions for business and home property taxes across the state.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wildlife and Parks Commission to vote on several items in second-to-last meeting of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners will meet on Thursday, September 8th for their second-to-last public meeting of the year. The meeting will start at 1:00 p.m. with general public comment on items not listed on the agenda, followed by an agency and state fiscal status update from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy