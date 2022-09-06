Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates
Dennis Pyle, an independent candidate for governor, refused to give up his front-row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate, despite objections by Republicans. Pyle wasn't allowed to participate in the debate. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Democrats attempt to knock GOP candidate off ballot fails
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas election panel overruled an objection to remove a Republican House district candidate from the ballot on Friday. Democrats are challenging the residency of House District 82 GOP nominee Leah Howell. Howell, who is also the wife of Sedgwick County Commissioner, Jim Howell, was an interim representative for House District […]
Kansas ex-sec. of state resigns from 'We Build the Wall'
The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people.
kcur.org
Former Kansas Gov. Bill Graves once again endorses Laura Kelly in gubernatorial election
In what is expected to be a close race in Kansas between incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, Kelly has earned the endorsement of a man who once held the job. Bill Graves, a Republican, is backing Kelly for the second time —...
State board allows Derby GOP candidate Leah Howell to stay on Kansas House ballot
Misty Hobbs, the Democrat running for the seat, had filed a complaint claiming Howell didn’t live in the district when she filed to run in the GOP primary.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Former U.S. representative denies sending false text messages before Kansas abortion vote
Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp claimed there was no proof of misconduct in the abortion amendment campaign. (Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election
This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Legislators Clash with Labor Secretary Over Report on Unemployment Fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas’ IT system for unemployment claims could have been hacked by any fifth-grader, the chairman of an oversight committee said during a tense meeting Wednesday on security breaches. “Most of it was grade-school type stuff that we should’ve been aware of in the...
kmuw.org
Here's what Kansas 3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation and abortion
U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids won in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings. The policy would require […] The post Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
Audit: Kansas paid over $400 million in fraudulent unemployment, flagged real people as fraud
Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained by The Star...
KCTV 5
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
How to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election in Kansas
The general election in Kansas is on Nov. 8, giving voters the opportunity to decide on local, statewide and federal offices. On the ballot this November are the state’s highest offices, including governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state and commissioner of insurance. One U.S. Senate seat is on the ballot, as are seats for […] The post How to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election in Kansas appeared first on The Beacon.
Liberal First
What does ‘dark store theory’ debate mean for Kansas property taxes?
GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. Earlier this year, the Kansas Supreme Court sent a 2019 Board of Tax Appeals (BOTA) decision back to BOTA, saying they should have reached their decision without considering the Court of Appeals in Prieb. The Supreme Court didn’t determine whether BOTA’s decision on the appraisal methodology is right or wrong, just that BOTA must reconsider the case without relying on Prieb. BOTA ruled several times that Johnson County had overtaxed so-called “big box” retailers like Walmart and Sam’s Club properties. While this legal issue is part of the unsettled debate on the “dark store theory,” the decision has serious repercussions for business and home property taxes across the state.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
WIBW
Wildlife and Parks Commission to vote on several items in second-to-last meeting of 2022
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners will meet on Thursday, September 8th for their second-to-last public meeting of the year. The meeting will start at 1:00 p.m. with general public comment on items not listed on the agenda, followed by an agency and state fiscal status update from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless.
Kansas State Fair returns on Friday with crazy food, spinning rides and high divers
New this year: Thanks to a new law, fairgoers can roam around with beer in hand.
