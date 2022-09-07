ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court records show how NC Senator Burr made money on ‘well-timed’ stock sales

By Michael Hyland
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWxu8_0hknUpfK00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Newly unsealed court documents reveal information about what the FBI called “well-timed” stock sales Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr made as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

An affidavit the agency submitted as part of a request to search Sen. Burr’s phone outlines the timing of Burr’s sales and how FBI said he benefited.

“Beginning on February 20, 2020 — six days after Senator Burr’s sale of the majority of his equity — the stock market endured a dramatic and substantial downturn. In total, Senator Burr avoided more than an estimated $87,000 in loss as a result of his well-timed stock sales, and profited more than $164,000,” an FBI affidavit said. To view the document, click below.

BurrSearchWarrant Download North Carolina coalition among winners of Build Back Better Regional Challenge

The senator sold more than $1.6 million in stock and released a statement in March 2020 saying he’d been following reporting by CNBC in Asia regarding the pandemic.

The documents became public following a lawsuit by the Los Angeles Times, that first reported on the investigation into Burr.

Burr’s office has not replied to a request for comment.

The documents, however, show the FBI was investigating Burr as well as his brother-in-law Gerald Fauth.

While the affidavit mentions various phone calls and text messages, the content of those is redacted.

The FBI noted Burr sold about $109,000 worth of shares in various companies on Jan. 31, 2020, just hours before Alex Azar, who was U.S. Health and Human Services secretary at the time, declared a national public health emergency due to COVID-19.

The documents also outline what happened on Feb. 13, 2020, when Burr ordered the sale of stock form his retirement account as well as his wife’s account.

“As a result of Senator Burr’s sales on February 13, 2020, his portfolio went from approximately 83 percent in equities to approximately 3 percent in equities,” the affidavit reads.

The FBI said Burr called Fauth that morning and spoke with him briefly.

Minutes after a call from Burr, Fauth called his own wealth management company. The FBI said Fauth “sounded hurried… to sell some of his stock, including stock in oil and energy companies.”

The FBI was investigating Burr for potential insider trading and securities fraud. Burr has not been charged with any crimes.

In Jan. 2021, Burr said the Dept. of Justice had informed him the investigation was over. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the matter.

“I think from a trust in Congress kind of situation, this just adds fuel to the fire,” David McLennan said, an expert on state politics at Meredith College. “If the Department of Justice doesn’t treat it, or the Securities Exchange Commission doesn’t treat it as a serious issue worthy of prosecution, then I think we’re in real bad shape.”

The matter has been an issue in this year’s race to replace Burr, who is retiring.

Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley released an ad earlier this summer calling for a ban on members of Congress trading individual stocks. A spokesperson for her opponent, Republican Rep. Ted Budd, did not reply to a request for comment on the issue Tuesday.

“Even though Congress does try to regulate itself somewhat, I don’t think the political will is there,” McLennan said. “It’s like other reforms we’ve tried to make for politicians. They’re very difficult to pass and then even more difficult to enforce.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Ted Budd ‘open’ to debating Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race after skipping all primary debates

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, sounded Friday like he was ready to debate Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November. Budd, before meeting voters at Kickback Jacks restaurant, said he probably wasn’t going to accept a debate sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters that Beasley had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Alex Azar
Person
Richard Burr
WNCT

Two facing fraud charges in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women have been arrested and are facing charges in a fraud investigation that spans back to July. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an apparent fraud. The victims reported that more than $10,000 had been withdrawn from their personal bank accounts. The withdrawals were […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Fbi#Democratic Senate#Insider Trading#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Raleigh#Republican#Cnbc#The Los Angeles Times
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WNCT

Pence rips audacity of Biden’s democracy speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence railed against President Biden’s speech arguing “MAGA Republicans” pose a threat to democracy, telling a conservative women’s group that the address amounted to a “partisan campaign rally” that demonized the right. “Did you see that speech last week? President Biden held a partisan campaign rally at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNCT

Biden: It’s time to bury the ‘Rust Belt’ label

President Biden on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Intel factory in Ohio to produce semiconductors, tying the major investment directly to a bipartisan bill he signed into law last month to fund the chips. Biden visited Licking County, near Columbus, to join state and federal officials from both parties to tout the economic […]
OHIO STATE
WNCT

Suspect in Greene County Speedway robbery arrested

SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the Speedway store robbery from last week. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls identifying Lenwood Pettaway, 35, of Fountain as the suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said after numerous interviews with Pettaway, he confessed to the armed robbery. Pettaway was being […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
POTUS
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy